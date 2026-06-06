Former Avalanche All-Star Terminates KHL Deal In Bold Bid To Return To NHL

Not long ago, Georgiev was operating at the top of his value range. During the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with Colorado, he worked his way into a full-time starting role and peaked in 2023-24 by leading the NHL with 38 wins. He had also tied for the league lead in victories the season prior, his first year with the Avalanche, briefly cementing himself as one of the league’s most productive regular-season goaltenders.