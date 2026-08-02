Former Avalanche Defenseman Announces Retirement After Nearly Two Decades In Hockey
Former Avalanche defenseman Brad Hunt has announced his retirement from professional hockey after a remarkable career that saw him overcome the odds to reach the NHL and win a gold medal with Canada.
Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brad Hunt has called time on his professional hockey career, bringing an end to a remarkable journey that took him from the BCHL to the NHL, the AHL and ultimately a gold medal with Team Canada.
The 37-year-old Hunt announced his retirement from professional hockey on social media, closing the book on a career that spanned nearly two decades and included stops with seven NHL organizations — including the Avalanche.
His connection to Colorado, however, went beyond his time in the NHL.
Before and after his stint with the Avalanche, Hunt became a familiar face within the organization’s AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. He served as the Eagles’ captain and spent two seasons with the club, appearing in 94 games while recording 23 goals and 47 assists for 70 points.
That production was indicative of the offensive ability Hunt consistently displayed throughout his AHL career, while his leadership made him an important figure in the Colorado organization.
Hunt eventually got his opportunity with the Avalanche during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 47 games. The 5-foot-9 defenseman recorded four goals and six assists for 10 points during his lone season in an Avalanche sweater.
While Hunt was never a household name around the NHL, his career was defined by persistence. He continually found ways to carve out a role despite being overlooked because of his size, eventually playing 288 regular-season games at the highest level.
His final professional season came overseas with Sport Vaasa in Finland’s top domestic league. Hunt produced seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 53 games during the 2025-26 campaign.
After wrapping up his playing career, Hunt reflected on just how far hockey had taken him.
“Hockey has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. From dreaming about playing in the NHL as a kid, to living that dream for so many years … I am incredibly grateful for every opportunity, every teammate, every coach, every organization, and every person who helped me along the way.”
Hunt’s NHL résumé stretched across parts of 14 seasons. In addition to Colorado, he suited up for the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks.
Across those 288 NHL games, he finished with 20 goals and 60 assists for 80 points.
But the NHL represented only a portion of Hunt’s professional career.
He spent the majority of his time in the American Hockey League, appearing in 422 games for the Chicago Wolves, Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors, Colorado Eagles and Hershey Bears. Hunt amassed 84 goals and 214 assists for 298 points in those games.
His consistency in the AHL earned him six All-Star selections. Hunt appeared in five consecutive AHL All-Star Games from 2012-13 through 2016-17 before earning another selection in 2022-23.
He also surpassed the 40-point mark four times and produced two 50-point seasons, establishing himself as one of the league’s more productive offensive defensemen.
Hunt’s path to professional hockey began in the BCHL with the Burnaby Express.
Over parts of three seasons, he registered 20 goals and 69 assists for 89 points in 122 regular-season games. His best campaign came in 2007-08, when he erupted for 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points in 59 games.
That performance helped pave the way to Bemidji State University, where Hunt spent four seasons.
He finished his collegiate career with 24 goals and 88 assists for 112 points in 150 NCAA games before beginning his professional journey.
For a player who entered the hockey world without the imposing frame traditionally associated with NHL defensemen, Hunt’s career was a testament to finding other ways to stand out.
Hunt’s final chapter with Canada provided an especially fitting conclusion to his playing career.
He represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Finland, recording three assists while helping the country capture a gold medal.
Two years later, Hunt would make his way to Finland permanently for the final season of his professional career.
Now, after years of chasing the game from one league and organization to another, Hunt is stepping away with an NHL career, multiple AHL All-Star selections, a stint as an AHL captain and a world championship gold medal on his résumé.
Hunt’s time as captain of the Eagles further cemented his connection to the organization and the Colorado hockey community — a fitting part of the journey for a defenseman who spent his career proving that size was never going to determine how far he could go.