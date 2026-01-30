Former Avalanche Defenseman Makes Immediate Impact With Penguins

Ilya Solovyov appears to be settling in seamlessly with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The former Colorado Avalanche defenseman recorded his first point with his new team Thursday night as the Penguins rolled to a 6–2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena. After a quiet start, Pittsburgh broke the game open late in the first period, scoring six unanswered goals to take firm control.
Solovyov factored into the fifth of those goals. With the Penguins holding a 4–1 lead and the game slipping further out of reach, Solovyov took a pass from Anthony Mantha and quickly set up Ryan Shea for a blistering one-timer from the right circle that beat Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Söderblom.
Nearly two weeks ago, the Avalanche made their first trade of the season, sending Solovyov to the Penguins in exchange for 26-year-old right winger Valtteri Puustinen and Pittsburgh’s 2026 seventh-round draft pick.
Solovyov was claimed off waivers in October and went on to appear in 16 games for Colorado this season, recording one goal and two assists. Prior to the deal, he served as one of the Avalanche’s six healthy defensemen and most recently saw action in an Avs uniform on January 19 against the Washington Capitals, a game that Colorado won 5-2.
Not that the two are related, but since the Solovyov trade, the Avalanche have managed just one win. Colorado is 1–3–1 over its last five games as the team inches closer to the Olympic break.
Puustinen, 26, last appeared in the NHL during the 2024–25 season, playing in 13 games and recording three points. He posted five goals and 20 points in 52 games the previous season.
This year, Puustinen has seven goals and 26 points in 39 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Since joining the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate, he has recorded one point in three games.
If Puustinen earns a call-up to the NHL, he could provide a much-needed boost to what has been a sluggish Avalanche power play this season. The 26-year-old is an elite skater and a standout backchecker, skills that could be a significant asset for Colorado.
The Avalanche currently rank fourth-worst in the league on the man advantage, converting at just 15.7 percent. Only the Calgary Flames (15.5 percent), Philadelphia Flyers (15.5 percent), and Utah Mammoth (15.0 percent) rank lower.
Additionally, Colorado has allowed an NHL-leading nine shorthanded goals this season, with most coming on 2-on-1 rushes — situations that Puustinen is known for breaking up effectively.
From Solovyov’s perspective, the trade to Pittsburgh offers a major benefit: ice time. While he isn’t a bad player, he didn’t stand out enough on a stacked Avalanche roster. On a rebuilding team like the Penguins, he now has the opportunity to develop more fully. In Friday’s game against Chicago, Solovyov logged nearly 17 minutes of ice time, close to his season-high of 17:49, set on January 8 during Colorado’s 8–2 win over the Ottawa Senators. For the season, however, his average ice time with the Avalanche was much lower at 11:34.
Overall, the trade appears to benefit both teams in different ways. Colorado could eventually see an upgrade on the power play, while Solovyov gains the ice time and responsibility he likely would not have received in Colorado, especially with Devon Toews expected to return from his upper-body injury.