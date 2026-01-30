Former Avalanche Defenseman Makes Immediate Impact With Penguins

From Solovyov’s perspective, the trade to Pittsburgh offers a major benefit: ice time. While he isn’t a bad player, he didn’t stand out enough on a stacked Avalanche roster. On a rebuilding team like the Penguins, he now has the opportunity to develop more fully. In Friday’s game against Chicago, Solovyov logged nearly 17 minutes of ice time, close to his season-high of 17:49, set on January 8 during Colorado’s 8–2 win over the Ottawa Senators. For the season, however, his average ice time with the Avalanche was much lower at 11:34.