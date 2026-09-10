Former Avalanche First-Round Pick Lands PTO With Nashville Predators

The former Colorado first-round selection is getting another opportunity to extend his NHL career after signing a Professional Tryout Agreement with the Nashville Predators.
Tyson Jost is getting another chance to keep his NHL career going, and it comes with a return to an organization he knows well.
The former Colorado Avalanche first-round pick has signed a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) with the Nashville Predators, putting himself in position to compete for a contract when Nashville opens training camp.
The move also reunites Jost with Chris MacFarland, who served as an assistant general manager with the Avalanche during Jost’s time in Colorado and now holds the title of general manager and president of hockey operations in Nashville.
It is another opportunity for a player whose NHL career has taken him through several organizations since the Avalanche called his name with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.
Jost spent more than five seasons in Colorado and established himself as a regular contributor during a significant period in franchise history. He suited up for 321 games with the Avalanche, collecting 45 goals and 58 assists for 103 points before the organization moved him at the 2021-22 trade deadline.
That trade created a connection between Jost and the Avalanche’s eventual championship that remains somewhat unusual.
Colorado dealt Jost to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Nico Sturm, leaving behind a team that was beginning to look like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. A few months later, the Avalanche were lifting the Cup—and Sturm was right there with them.
Sturm became a useful part of Colorado’s bottom six during the postseason, appearing in 13 playoff games and recording four points. He provided the type of reliable depth that can become invaluable over a long playoff run, making the trade one that ultimately worked out well for the Avalanche.
Jost, meanwhile, continued his career elsewhere.
After his stint in Minnesota, he eventually moved on to the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes before landing back with Nashville. The Predators claimed him off waivers in October, giving the veteran forward another opportunity to establish himself in an NHL lineup.
He made the most of that opportunity last season, appearing in 69 games for Nashville and finishing with eight goals and eight assists.
Now, the Predators are giving him another shot to earn his way onto the roster.
Jost enters camp with considerable NHL experience on his résumé. He has played 564 regular-season games, recording 74 goals and 177 points. While his offensive production has never reached the level Colorado hoped for when it drafted him in the first round, he has carved out a career through his versatility, work ethic and willingness to play a supporting role.
Those qualities are now being put to the test once again.
A PTO does not guarantee Jost a place on Nashville’s opening-night roster. Instead, it gives him a platform to make an impression during camp and preseason action and potentially earn a contract before the regular season begins.
For a player who has already experienced the highs and uncertainty that come with an NHL career, it is another opportunity to control what happens next.
Jost’s connection to Colorado will always be tied to the 2016 draft and the years he spent developing into an NHL player. But his most interesting link to the Avalanche may be the trade that sent him away just months before the franchise won its third Stanley Cup.
Colorado ultimately got a championship contributor in return.
Jost got a fresh start.
Nearly five years later, he’s chasing another one.