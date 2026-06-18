Former Avalanche Forward Retires After 700-Game NHL Career Across Five Teams

From expansion draft pioneer to French icon, Pierre-Édouard Bellemare hangs up his skates after a decade of defensive excellence, two Stanley Cup Finals, and an emotional international finale.
A former Colorado Avalanche forward whose career spanned nearly a decade across the NHL and multiple playoff runs is officially stepping away from professional hockey after 700 games.
Pierre-Édouard Bellemare has retired following 10 NHL seasons with five teams, closing the book on a career that made him the most experienced French-born player in league history.
Bellemare last suited up for the Seattle Kraken in 2023-24, finishing his NHL career with 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) and a +22 rating across stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Kraken.
He was selected by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and became part of the Golden Knights’ inaugural roster, helping shape the early identity of the franchise.
Over his career, Bellemare appeared in 85 playoff games, recording five goals and 10 assists, and twice reached the Stanley Cup Final — falling with Vegas in 2018 and Tampa Bay in 2022.
His time in Colorado came between 2019 and 2021, where he served as a dependable depth forward and penalty-kill presence during a competitive stretch for the Avalanche.
Bellemare’s international career ended in emotional fashion at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where he represented France for the final time following a 5-1 loss to Germany in qualification play.
The moment quickly turned reflective after the final whistle.
“That was my last game,” Bellemare said. “I had to reach the quarterfinals to keep on wearing this jersey. It’s a bit tough emotionally, but I’ve never played just for myself, and I’m not going to start now.”
In his final Olympic appearance, Bellemare also scored France’s lone goal — a brief highlight in an otherwise difficult outing.
The moment carried added meaning as it came against longtime NHL goaltender Philipp Grubauer, a former teammate from both Colorado and Seattle.
After the game, Grubauer reflected on seeing his former teammate close out his international career.
“Ha … I was emotional shaking Pierre-Edouard’s hand,” Grubauer said. “I wanted to give him a hug. He’s such a good player. He’s had a fantastic career, but he’s also an incredible person.”
Bellemare will finish the season with HC Ajoie in Switzerland’s National League before officially retiring from professional hockey.
Across his NHL career, he played for the Flyers, Golden Knights, Avalanche, Lightning, and Kraken, finishing with 64 goals and 74 assists for 138 in 700 games.