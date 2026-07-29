Former Avalanche Goaltender Announces Retirement, Six Years After Memorable Playoff Heroics
Former Colorado Avalanche goaltender Michael Hutchinson has announced his retirement from professional hockey, closing the book on an 11-year NHL career highlighted by his unforgettable performance during the Avalanche's 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff run.
Professional athletes rarely get to choose the moment they are remembered for. For Michael Hutchinson, that moment came unexpectedly inside the NHL's 2020 playoff bubble.
With the Colorado Avalanche facing elimination and their goaltending depth tested beyond its limits, Hutchinson was suddenly asked to take on one of the biggest challenges of his career. He was never expected to become the centerpiece of Colorado's postseason push, but for two games, the veteran netminder gave the Avalanche exactly what they needed: a chance to keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive.
Now, Hutchinson is officially calling it a career.
The 36-year-old announced his retirement from professional hockey after 11 seasons in the NHL, ending a journey that took him across six organizations before finishing overseas with SaiPa Lappeenranta of Finland's Liiga. While Hutchinson spent the majority of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, where he established himself as a reliable backup goaltender, his most memorable moments came wearing an Avalanche sweater during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Colorado acquired Hutchinson from the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline, sending defenseman Calle Rosen back to Toronto in the deal. At the time, the move was viewed as a depth addition, providing the Avalanche with veteran insurance heading into a postseason run.
Nobody expected that insurance policy to become necessary so quickly.
During the second round against the Dallas Stars, injuries left Colorado searching for answers in net. Hutchinson made his playoff debut in relief during Game 4, entering a difficult situation with the Avalanche trailing in the series. Although Colorado ultimately fell 5-4, the veteran showed enough to earn the start in the biggest game of his career.
With the Avalanche facing elimination in Game 5, head coach Jared Bednar handed Hutchinson the crease.
He delivered a performance Colorado needed.
Backed by a dominant offensive explosion that saw the Avalanche score five goals in the opening period, Hutchinson stopped 31 of 34 shots in a 6-3 victory to extend the series. Two nights later, he was even better, making 27 saves while allowing only one goal in a 4-1 win that forced a decisive Game 7.
Almost overnight, Hutchinson went from emergency option to one of the most unlikely playoff heroes in franchise history.
Colorado came within minutes of extending the series after repeatedly fighting back against elimination, carrying a 4-3 lead deep into the third period of Game 7. But the Stars refused to go quietly, forcing overtime on a late equalizer before Joel Kiviranta completed a shocking hat trick in the extra frame, ending the Avalanche's postseason run in heartbreaking fashion.
Despite the heartbreaking ending, Hutchinson's impact on the series was undeniable. He finished the postseason with a 2-1 record, a .910 save percentage on 100 shots faced, and became one of just a handful of goaltenders in NHL history to win his first two career playoff starts while facing elimination.
His performance also placed him among the select group of goaltenders to record multiple postseason victories for the Avalanche.
Outside of Colorado, Hutchinson built a reputation as one of hockey's most dependable backup goaltenders.
Originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft, the Barrie, Ontario native spent several seasons developing in the minor leagues before signing with Winnipeg in 2013. The Jets became the organization where Hutchinson found the most stability, spending five seasons with the franchise and posting a 43-39-11 record, a 2.65 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage across 102 games.
He also earned NHL Rookie of the Month honors in December 2014 while establishing himself as a trusted option behind goaltenders Ondrej Pavelec and Connor Hellebuyck.
Following his time in Winnipeg, Hutchinson continued his NHL journey with the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. He finished his NHL career with a 57-62-18 record before playing his final professional season overseas.
Hutchinson joined SaiPa Lappeenranta in November 2024, appearing in 24 games and posting a .886 save percentage and a 3.02 goals-against average before stepping away from the sport.
The Winnipeg Jets will honor Hutchinson this October when he returns for the organization's Alumni Game, a fitting tribute for the franchise where his NHL career truly began.
For Avalanche fans, however, his legacy will always be tied to those two unforgettable nights in 2020.
When Colorado needed someone to step into the spotlight, Hutchinson answered the call and delivered one of the most unexpected playoff performances in franchise history.