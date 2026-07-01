Former Avalanche Stanley Cup Champion Goalie Now On The Outside Looking In With Kings

Washington never found consistent rhythm—too many injuries, not the greatest team around him, and Kuemper was hot and cold in his two seasons with the Capitals. Then Kuemper comes to LA and in his first season, is a finalist to win the Vezina Trophy. And for the first part of last season, it looked like Kuemper was on his way to have another similar campaign. However, after suffering an injury, he never really regained his mogo, and Anton Forsberg got hot, and took over the starting role.