Former Avalanche Stanley Cup Champion Goalie Now On The Outside Looking In With Kings

A former Avalanche Stanley Cup hero, Darcy Kuemper now finds his role slipping in Los Angeles as the Kings reshape their crease under a new coaching regime.
Darcy Kuemper didn’t just pass through Colorado on the way to a Stanley Cup. For a stretch, he was the answer to the one question the Avalanche had spent years circling.
Not the headline name on that 2022 team, not the loudest presence in the room—but the goaltender standing in the crease when the games tightened and the margin for error disappeared.
Now, a few years later, that version of Kuemper feels harder to locate. The Cup ring still tells one story. His role in Los Angeles is starting to tell another.
For years, the Avalanche had everything except stability in net. Kuemper was supposed to change that, and for the most part, he did. Unlike Semyon Varlamov and Philipp Grubauer, he gave a high-end roster enough trust in the crease to play its game without hesitation.
The playoff run wasn’t perfect. Kuemper had to overcome adversity. There were moments where Kuemper wasn’t even fully himself physically. Earlier in his career, he had dealt with eye-related injuries—nothing that derailed him long-term, but scary enough that any vision or tracking issue always carried extra weight for a goaltender. So when he left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton after a lingering eye issue that carried over from the previous round against the Nashville Predators, there was immediate concern about what that meant in the moment.
He didn’t return for Game 2.
Pavel Francouz stepped in and delivered one of the defining games of Colorado’s entire postseason—a 4–0 shutout where he stopped all 24 shots and never really looked rushed doing it. The Avalanche don't win the Cup without him. But in real time. Colorado also had a breakthrough moment, they had two goalies they could trust in a variety of situations.
And once Kuemper got healthy again, he took over the net. All the Avalanche had to do was keep winning. Kuemper gets a lot of unnecessary criticism, but let's not forget, the Avalanche won Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It wasn't 8-6 like Game 1 against Edmonton in the Western Conference Final, no high-scoring crazy game. It was a contest where both teams were one mistake away from either seeing a lead go away or another team make a desperate comeback.
Kuemper led that ship and it resulted in a chip. When the Cup was won, Colorado moved on quickly. Alexandar Georgiev came in, and Kuemper hit free agency.
Since then, the path hasn’t really settled.
Washington never found consistent rhythm—too many injuries, not the greatest team around him, and Kuemper was hot and cold in his two seasons with the Capitals. Then Kuemper comes to LA and in his first season, is a finalist to win the Vezina Trophy. And for the first part of last season, it looked like Kuemper was on his way to have another similar campaign. However, after suffering an injury, he never really regained his mogo, and Anton Forsberg got hot, and took over the starting role.
Now with the Kings hiring longtime NHL head coach Peter Laviolette to take over the reigns in LA, Kuemper may see an even more reduced role.
Here's the thing: Peter Laviolette has never been a coach who leans on rotation in net. His history points toward a clear No. 1, heavy workload, and a hierarchy that doesn’t change much once it’s set.
That’s just how his teams operate. You saw it in New York, where Igor Shesterkin regularly carried a massive workload under him. And by that, it means at least 60 or more starts. When Laviolette picks a starter, he tends to ride that decision. He doesn't operate like Jared Bednar, who prefers a rotation for the large part of the regular season.
For Kuemper, that matters. He should be a starting goaltender, the Kings may not be the best fit right now.
Kuemper’s career has never really been about hype. It’s been about timing.
In Colorado, everything lined up. The team, the system, the moment—he stepped into it and helped stabilize a championship run.
Since then, the picture has been less clear.
Not because he hasn’t had good stretches, but because he hasn’t been able to string them together in a way that locks down a role the same way he once did.
That’s where he is now in Los Angeles. Not out of the picture—but not firmly in it either.
And in the NHL, especially in goal, that space in between usually doesn’t last very long.