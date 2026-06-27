Logo
Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche

Former Avalanche Stanley Cup Hero Traded Again in Surprise Trade

RyanOHara@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Ryan O’Hara
2h
Updated Jun 27, 2026, 21:01
featured

Former Avalanche Stanley Cup hero Andre Burakovsky—best remembered for his overtime winner in Game 1 of the 2022 Final—has been traded again, this time landing with the Ottawa Senators after a brief stint in Chicago.

Andre Burakovsky’s career has turned into a steady loop of new stops and short stays. The latest came Friday, when the Chicago Blackhawks dealt him to the Ottawa Senators for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

He leaves Chicago after one season that felt functional more than anything else. Burakovsky posted 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 75 games after arriving from the Seattle Kraken on June 21, 2025. Middle-six minutes, secondary scoring, dependable enough—but never really a defining piece of the lineup.

He is entering the final year of a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million AAV) signed with Seattle in July 2022 and will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

moreVideos

Across 771 regular-season games, he has 420 points (164 goals, 256 assists). He also has 47 points in 93 playoff games and two Stanley Cup championships.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Washington Capitals in 2013, Burakovsky has now played for Washington, Colorado, Seattle, Chicago, and Ottawa. The production has been steady enough over time, but the role has shifted almost everywhere he’s gone.

The clearest version of his impact still traces back to Colorado.

He wasn’t a driver on that 2022 team, but he didn’t need to be on a roster that went on to win the Stanley Cup. Colorado was built to overwhelm teams with speed and skill. His job was simpler—finish plays when they opened up, and be ready for the moments that could swing a game.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay is still the reference point. The game went to overtime, tight and tense, and Burakovsky finished it—scoring the winner in a 4-3 Avalanche victory that set the tone for a series Colorado would close out in six games.

That’s still the moment people remember. Not because it defines his career, but because it shows what he’s always been: a player who can matter without ever being the center of it.

In Ottawa, that’s the bet again.

Senators general manager Steve Staios put it simply.

“Andre adds skill and playmaking ability to our forward group,” Staios said. “We are happy to add the pedigree of a two-time Stanley Cup champion.”

For Ottawa, it’s another depth move—an experienced winger who can slide into the middle six, chip in offense, and help stabilize shifts when games tighten.

The Senators also made another move Friday, acquiring goaltender Samuel Ersson from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2026 fifth-round pick, part of a broader stretch of roster reshaping.

Burakovsky’s career doesn’t come with permanence at this point. It hasn’t for a while. But he keeps finding teams that believe there’s still enough there to make a difference.

Now it’s Ottawa’s turn to see where it fits.

Jared BednarColorado Avalanche
Latest NewsPlayers
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy