Former Avalanche Stanley Cup Hero Traded Again in Surprise Trade
Ryan O’Hara2hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 21:01featured
Former Avalanche Stanley Cup hero Andre Burakovsky—best remembered for his overtime winner in Game 1 of the 2022 Final—has been traded again, this time landing with the Ottawa Senators after a brief stint in Chicago.
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