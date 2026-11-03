Former Avalanche Star Facing Serious Health Battle

Colorado Avalanche
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Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 9:20 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 9:20 PM
NHL legend Jarome Iginla reveals a grueling battle with neurological complications and suspected metal toxicity, trading his on-ice toughness for a courageous medical fight toward recovery.
For years, Jarome Iginla was the kind of player who seemed impossible to wear down. Night after night, he took the hits, battled through traffic and found ways to make an impact. Across 1,554 NHL regular-season games, he built a career defined by toughness, consistency and an unwillingness to back down.
Now, the hockey world is getting a much different look at the former Colorado Avalanche forward.
Iginla recently opened up to Sportsnet's Eric Francis about some health issues he's been navigating in retirement, including neurological complications that doctors are still working to understand.
"Unfortunately, I have been battling some health issues," Iginla told Francis. "Some neurological issues. I'm not entirely sure what it is, it may be from metal toxins from reaction to the cobalt hip."
The 49-year-old's health became a topic of conversation last week after a clip from Hometown Giants, Amazon Prime's new series following the Vancouver Giants of the WHL, showed Iginla speaking with a noticeably weaker voice than fans may remember.
According to Sportsnet, complications following a hip replacement surgery have led to medications that have affected his energy, weight and speech. There are also concerns about potential metal toxicity from his implant, as certain hip replacements can release metals into the bloodstream over time.
Iginla has reportedly dealt with elevated mercury levels as well. He told Francis that he and his doctors are working to bring those levels down while trying to determine whether they are connected to the suspected cobalt-related complications.
It's a lot for someone who spent so much of his life being the picture of durability. Still, Iginla hasn't lost hope.
"I need more time to figure it all out, but I'm still hopeful that I will recover fully," he said. "Things are slowly getting under control, thanks be to God."
That optimism is something hockey fans can certainly appreciate. Iginla has never been someone who shied away from a challenge, and while this fight looks nothing like the ones he faced on the ice, it's clear he's determined to keep moving forward.
Iginla's Colorado Connection
Avalanche fans have their own memories of Iginla, who joined Colorado ahead of the 2014-15 season after spending the majority of his career with the Calgary Flames.
He may not have spent as long in Denver as he did in Calgary, but he gave the Avalanche plenty to remember. One moment in particular came on January 4, 2016, against the Los Angeles Kings.
Iginla's teammates mob him following his historic goal.
Iginla scored a power-play goal that night in a 4-1 Colorado victory, and it was no ordinary tally. After taking a pass from Tyson Barrie along the far side, Iginla drove toward the net and sent the puck across the ice. It took an unexpected bounce off Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin before finding its way into the net.
Just like that, Iginla had reached another milestone.
Gabriel Landeskog, then in his fifth season as Colorado's captain, was on the ice to witness it. It's a fitting connection between two generations of Avalanche leadership, with Landeskog still wearing the captain's C today.
Iginla's time in Colorado was just one chapter in a remarkable career. Drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Stars in 1995, he went on to become one of the most accomplished players of his generation. He scored 625 career NHL goals and recorded 1,300 points, while becoming Calgary's all-time leader in games played, goals and points.
He also represented Canada at three Olympic Games, bringing home two gold medals along the way. After stops with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, Iginla officially retired following the 2017-18 season.
His playing career was built on an ability to endure just about anything the game threw at him. Now, fans across the hockey world are hoping he can find that same strength away from the rink.
For Avalanche fans who remember what he brought to Colorado, the hope is simple: that Iginla gets the time, answers and treatment he needs to feel like himself again.
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