Former Avalanche Superstar Is on a Monster Stretch in Dallas

Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 10:09 PM
Former Avalanche superstar Mikko Rantanen is heating up in Dallas, putting up seven points in his last five games. His recent tear is bringing back memories of his Stanley Cup days in Colorado and his unforgettable playoff performance against the Avs in 2025.
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