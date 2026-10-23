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Former Avalanche Superstar Is on a Monster Stretch in Dallas

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Ryan O’Hara
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Oct 23, 2026 10:09 PM

Former Avalanche superstar Mikko Rantanen is heating up in Dallas, putting up seven points in his last five games. His recent tear is bringing back memories of his Stanley Cup days in Colorado and his unforgettable playoff performance against the Avs in 2025.

Mikko Rantanen is starting to find his game in Dallas, and Avalanche fans know better than most what he can do when he gets hot.

The former Colorado star picked up two assists Thursday night in the Stars’ 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He now has five goals and eight assists through 10 games, including seven points in his last five.

Rantanen’s hat trick against Boston on October 20 was a reminder of just how dangerous he can be. He scored all three goals in Dallas’ 3-2 overtime win, bringing back memories of his performance against Colorado in Game 7 of the 2025 playoffs. Rantanen scored three times in one period that night to help eliminate his former team.

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It’s a strange place for Avs fans to see him now. Rantanen helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022, recording 25 points in 20 playoff games. He was also known for his shootout ability and his sense of humor, two things that made him a fan favorite in Denver.

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Colorado eventually moved on, trading Rantanen to Carolina in January 2025 for Martin Necas and Jack Drury, among other pieces in the deal. Rantanen later joined Dallas, and now he’s putting up points for one of Colorado’s biggest rivals.

The Avalanche have plenty of reasons to be happy with how things have worked out since the trade, but watching Rantanen produce like this in a Stars jersey is still something else.

He’s reminding everyone what he can do. Avs fans just wish they were still watching him do it in burgundy and blue.

Years after the trade, both sides can look at it from a different lense. Martin Necas and Jack Drury, albeit he’s no longer on the team, both made the Avs better, and Mikko, to his credit, has been a stud in Dallas.

However, the big winner was Carolina. After all, they did win the Stanley Cup. 

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