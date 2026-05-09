Former Avalanche Superstar’s Brutal Injury Finally Revealed

After playing through a torn MCL, the Dallas Stars forward’s uncharacteristic postseason struggles finally make sense, revealing the grit behind his hampered pursuit of another Stanley Cup.
For weeks, something about Mikko Rantanen looked off — and now the hockey world finally knows why.
The former Colorado Avalanche star played through a torn MCL suffered during the 2026 Winter Olympics, a revelation that suddenly reframes an otherwise uneven postseason from one of the NHL’s most dominant forwards.
A year ago, Rantanen felt almost impossible to contain. He carved through Colorado during the 2025 playoffs with the sort of ruthless offensive precision Avalanche fans know all too well, helping drive the Dallas Stars deep into the Western Conference playoffs while simultaneously haunting the franchise he once helped lead to a Stanley Cup.
This spring was different.
The production never completely disappeared — one goal and six assists in six games against the Minnesota Wild is still respectable by most standards — but the explosiveness, the power through contact, the ability to completely take over stretches of a game just didn’t feel fully present. There were moments where Rantanen looked caught between instincts and physical limitations, like a player trying to access another gear that simply wasn’t there.
The Missing Piece Behind an Uneven Postseason
Now, the explanation feels painfully obvious in hindsight.
Playing playoff hockey on a compromised knee is brutal enough on its own. Trying to do it as a six-foot-four winger whose game relies heavily on balance, edge control, puck protection, and lower-body strength makes it even more difficult. A torn MCL may not carry the same shock value as an Achilles or ACL injury, but it can quietly strip away the subtle mechanics that make elite players look effortless.
And yet, Rantanen played through it anyway.
That probably won’t surprise many people in Colorado.
During his years with the Avalanche, Rantanen built a reputation as one of those players coaches never had to worry about mentally. If there was a path onto the ice, he was going to find it. He wasn’t interested in watching from a distance while teammates fought through the postseason grind. Whether fully healthy or held together by tape and adrenaline, he played.
Unfortunately for Dallas, this version of Rantanen simply wasn’t the unstoppable force they saw a season earlier.
A Playoff Matchup That Never Happened
There’s also an unavoidable “what if” hanging over all of this from Colorado’s perspective.
Had the Stars advanced further, the Avalanche may have gotten another crack at the player who helped crush their Stanley Cup hopes last spring. That potential rematch carried genuine intrigue — not only because of the lingering playoff history, but because there’s always something emotionally charged about facing a franchise icon wearing different colors.
Instead, the possibility disappeared before it could materialize.
Now the focus shifts toward recovery. With the offseason ahead of him, Rantanen should finally have the opportunity to fully heal and reset physically before next season begins.
Meanwhile, Colorado continues to surge forward.
The Avalanche have looked fast, aggressive, and increasingly dangerous through the early part of their second-round series against Minnesota. With a chance to grab a commanding 3–0 lead in Game 3, Colorado suddenly appears to be building the exact kind of momentum every contender spends months chasing this time of year.