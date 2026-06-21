Former NHL Forward Zack Stortini Named First Goatheads Head Coach

"I am grateful to the organization for the opportunity to be the first head coach of the Goatheads, and am really looking forward to leading the new ECHL club," Stortini said. "I'd like to thank REV Entertainment, Jared Johnson and Mike Battaglia for their trust in me, as well as extend a big thank you to the whole Goatheads organization and the Rio Rancho community. I am excited to get started this season."