Former NHL Forward Zack Stortini Named First Goatheads Head Coach

The Colorado Avalanche have named former NHL forward Zack Stortini as the first head coach in New Mexico Goatheads history, entrusting the longtime AHL assistant with launching the franchise's inaugural season.
The Colorado Avalanche have found the first coach in New Mexico Goatheads history, turning to a rising name in the professional ranks to lead their new ECHL affiliate into its inaugural season.
The organization announced Friday that Zack Stortini has been hired as the Goatheads' first head coach. The 40-year-old arrives after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, the top affiliate of the Utah Mammoth.
Stortini joins the Avalanche system with seven years of coaching experience between the AHL and OHL, earning a reputation as a developing coach with a strong background in player development. During his time in Tucson, the Roadrunners compiled a 141-116-26-5 record and reached the Calder Cup Playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 2022-23 through 2024-25.
"We're happy to welcome Zack to the Avalanche and Goatheads organizations," Avalanche scout Mike Battaglia, who oversees ECHL operations for Colorado, said in a statement. "Over his first seven years coaching in the AHL and OHL, Zack has established himself as a rising coach, and we feel he's a great fit for the Goatheads as we embark on their inaugural season."
Before joining Tucson, Stortini spent three seasons with the OHL's Sudbury Wolves, serving as an assistant coach from 2019-21 before being promoted to associate coach for the 2021-22 campaign.
His coaching resume includes helping oversee the development of several standout young players. During the 2022-23 season, Tucson forward Michael Carcone led the AHL in scoring with 85 points in 65 games. A year later, Josh Doan earned AHL All-Rookie Team honors after scoring 26 goals in 62 contests.
For Stortini, the opportunity represents his first head coaching position at the professional level.
"I am grateful to the organization for the opportunity to be the first head coach of the Goatheads, and am really looking forward to leading the new ECHL club," Stortini said. "I'd like to thank REV Entertainment, Jared Johnson and Mike Battaglia for their trust in me, as well as extend a big thank you to the whole Goatheads organization and the Rio Rancho community. I am excited to get started this season."
Long before moving behind the bench, Stortini carved out a lengthy professional playing career.
Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the 2003 NHL Draft, he played parts of 15 professional seasons, appearing in 860 games across the NHL and AHL. He suited up for 257 NHL contests with the Oilers and Nashville Predators, recording 14 goals and 41 points, while adding more than 600 games in the AHL.
Known as a physical forward and respected locker-room presence, Stortini accumulated 1,825 penalty minutes during his professional career and served as captain or alternate captain at multiple stops, including Sudbury and Binghamton. He was also a three-time nominee for the AHL's Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to local communities and charitable causes.
The Goatheads, who will play out of Rio Rancho Events Center, are preparing for their first season as Colorado's ECHL affiliate under the ownership of REV Entertainment. The organization recently hired Jared Johnson as general manager after he spent the last several years with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, where he oversaw business operations and ticketing while helping the franchise establish multiple attendance records.