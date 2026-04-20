From Backup To Backbone: Scott Wedgewood Delivers When It Matters Most

Scott Wedgewood turned years of doubt into a calm, commanding playoff debut, backstopping the Avalanche to a Game 1 win and forcing critics to rethink everything they thought they knew.
DENVER — The moment never seems to arrive.
Every few weeks, there’s a sense that Scott Wedgewood is about to come back to earth—that the run will cool, that the numbers will level out, that the story will correct itself. It hasn’t happened yet. And at this point, it’s fair to wonder if it ever will.
Since landing in Denver in the deal that sent Justus Annunen to Nashville, Wedgewood has done little more than dismantle whatever doubt followed him in. Not loudly, not with theatrics—just with a steady, almost stubborn consistency. At 33, when most goaltenders have already been defined, he’s still rewriting the outline. There’s a calm to his game now, a kind of quiet authority that shows up in the way he tracks pucks and in the way he refuses to chase saves he doesn’t need to make.
Still, the skepticism never really left. It just evolved.
Early in the season, the pushback was predictable. The numbers from the year before—13-4-1, a 1.99 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage—came in just 19 games. Too small a window, critics said. A hot stretch, nothing more. He’s a backup. Let’s see what happens when the starts double, when the workload becomes real.
So the workload became real.
And the performance didn’t blink.
If anything, it sharpened. With 26 more starts than the previous season, Wedgewood didn’t just maintain his level—he elevated it. A 31-6-3 record. A 2.02 goals-against average. A .921 save percentage. Those aren’t numbers you explain away. They’re the kind that end arguments.
So the word “fluke” quietly disappeared.
Naturally, something else took its place.
For all the regular-season success, there was still one easy qualifier left. Wedgewood had never started a Stanley Cup Playoff game. Until he did, that question lingered beneath everything else.
He wasn’t selected for Team Canada, either—another slight, another reason for some to wonder if the run had a ceiling.
If anything, it only sharpened the edge.
The Proof Arrives, Quietly and Without Apology
On Sunday at Ball Arena, that question finally had to stand on its own.
Wedgewood turned aside 24 of 25 shots in a composed, unbothered 2–1 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the first-round series. No chaos, no scrambling—just control. The kind of performance that didn’t feel like a breakthrough so much as a continuation.
“Obviously, a long career to get to this point,” Wedgewood said afterward. “Proud to get the start… a little anxious to get going, but 1 p.m., you don’t really have much time to think. Just get up, prep and go. Once I got a few shots, I settled in. Crowd was into it. After that first TV timeout, it felt like a normal hockey game.”
A few months ago, this might have been Mackenzie Blackwood’s crease when the playoffs opened. And before the series is over, it still might be again—Jared Bednar has made it clear he trusts both goaltenders. But in the first moment that mattered, it was Wedgewood who got the call.
And he handled it the same way he’s handled everything else.
“I thought he was fantastic,” Bednar said. “Did everything he needed to do. Obviously bigger stakes, more emotion, but he played the exact same way he’s been playing for us all year.”
That sameness—that refusal to deviate—is becoming the defining trait.
A Different Kind Of Game—And A Goaltender Built For It
If Game 1 was any indication, this series isn’t going to open up easily.
Los Angeles played it tight, just as expected. They clogged the neutral zone, forced dump-ins, and limited Colorado’s ability to generate clean looks off the rush. It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t supposed to be.
Bednar didn’t mind it.
“I’m really happy with the way we played,” he said. “That’s the kind of game you can expect against the Kings. Tight-checking. They’ve played a ton of one-goal, low-scoring games. I’m comfortable with that. I think our team is, too.”
Colorado looked the part. Even after an early goal was waved off, there was no panic—just persistence. Pucks kept going to the net. Eventually, one stayed there, with Artturi Lehkonen cleaning up a rebound to break through. Logan O’Connor added the difference in the third—his first goal in nearly a year—and it was enough.
That, more than anything, might be the takeaway.
The Avalanche built their identity on speed, pressure, and offense. But the playoffs don’t always cooperate with identity. Sometimes they slow you down. Sometimes they force you into something tighter, more patient, more exact.
On Sunday, Colorado showed it can win that way, too.
And with the way Wedgewood is playing, it may have to.
Either way, the burden of proof has shifted again.
And once more, the critics are left looking for somewhere new to place it.
Now it’s on him—and the Avalanche—to finish the job.