From Backup To Backbone: Scott Wedgewood Delivers When It Matters Most

Since landing in Denver in the deal that sent Justus Annunen to Nashville, Wedgewood has done little more than dismantle whatever doubt followed him in. Not loudly, not with theatrics—just with a steady, almost stubborn consistency. At 33, when most goaltenders have already been defined, he’s still rewriting the outline. There’s a calm to his game now, a kind of quiet authority that shows up in the way he tracks pucks and in the way he refuses to chase saves he doesn’t need to make.