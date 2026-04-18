From Distributor To Dominator: How Martin Nečas Found His Killer Instinct In Colorado

“He had moments in yesterday’s game (against the Minnesota Wild) when he was really good as well, not as dangerous as what I would have liked him to be because he didn’t want to shoot the puck last night," Bednar said of Nečas nearly five months ago. "I saw flashes of that today, what he did do is he went to the interior of the ice and gets rewarded by stopping at the net on that play by (Devon Toews).