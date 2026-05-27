From Dominance to Disaster: Avalanche Swept by Vegas

Once destined for a Stanley Cup run that felt inevitable, the Avalanche instead saw their season unravel in shocking fashion as Vegas delivered a four-game sweep that exposed every flaw and left Colorado heading into the offseason with more questions than answers.
One week after looking untouchable, the Colorado Avalanche walked off the ice Tuesday night looking broken.
The season that once carried the weight of championship certainty ended not with a fight, but with a whimper, as the Colorado Avalanche were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a 2-1 loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Eight days ago, Colorado looked destined for immortality. Tuesday night, they were heading home after one of the most stunning collapses in recent Stanley Cup Playoff memory.
This wasn’t just a series loss. It was an unraveling.
The Avalanche entered the postseason looking like hockey’s inevitable champion. They opened the year with a blistering 31-2-7 stretch, bulldozed through the first two rounds with an 8-1 playoff record, and entered this series as overwhelming Stanley Cup favorites.
Then everything fell apart.
Vegas — a team that fired its coach with only eight games remaining in the regular season while fighting for playoff positioning — completely dismantled Colorado over four games. Under John Tortorella, the Golden Knights looked organized, relentless, and composed, while the Avalanche looked increasingly overwhelmed as the series progressed.
Now Vegas is heading back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in four years. Colorado is left trying to explain how a season that once felt historic ended in humiliation.
An Embarrassing Finish
There’s no softer way to frame it: this was an embarrassing effort from the Avalanche all the way around.
At one point during Game 4, Colorado recorded just one shot on goal across a staggering 29-minute stretch of play. For a team hyped as potentially one of the greatest offensive groups the league has seen in years, the offensive disappearance was shocking.
Yes, Vegas deserves credit. Their defensive structure suffocated the neutral zone, clogged passing lanes, and forced Colorado into mistake after mistake. That was always going to be a challenge.
But getting swept in four straight games after entering the series as the favorite? That is purely unacceptable for a roster with this much talent, experience, and championship pedigree.
By Game 4, the Avalanche also looked physically depleted.
Nathan MacKinnon suited up despite suffering an injury in Game 3, while Valeri Nichushkin missed the game entirely after exiting Saturday’s loss. Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen, and Sam Malinski all appeared limited physically throughout the series after dealing with injuries earlier in the postseason.
Still, injuries alone cannot explain how lifeless Colorado looked offensively for long stretches of this series.
Vegas captain Mark Stone wasted little time setting the tone Tuesday night.
Just 4:42 into the opening period, Stone slipped behind the Avalanche defense after a long stretch pass from Brayden McNabb, collected the puck near the blue line, and beat Colorado goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on a breakaway to give Vegas an early 1-0 lead.
Blackwood, making his first appearance of the series after Scott Wedgewood started the previous three games, was arguably Colorado’s best player the rest of the night.
Without him, the game likely would have turned ugly much earlier.
The veteran netminder delivered several spectacular saves during a dominant second period for Vegas, including multiple stops on odd-man rushes and a pair of highlight-reel saves during a Golden Knights power play.
But Colorado never generated enough offensively to reward him.
From Inevitable to Invisible
The most shocking part of this collapse is how quickly the Avalanche lost their identity.
This was a team that spent most of the season overwhelming opponents with speed, puck movement, and offensive depth. Instead, over four games, they looked hesitant, disconnected, and completely out of answers.
Game 1 saw Colorado nearly erase a three-goal deficit before falling short.
Game 2 featured the Avalanche blowing a third-period lead despite entering the night 45-0 when leading after two periods.
Then came the disaster of Game 3, when Colorado squandered a 3-0 lead after previously holding a perfect 52-0 record when leading by multiple goals.
By the time Game 4 arrived, the confidence looked gone.
Cole Smith effectively sealed Colorado’s fate midway through the third period when he redirected a shot from Dylan Coghlan to make it 2-0 with 5:45 remaining.
The Avalanche finally responded late, but the push came far too late to matter.
Last season’s heartbreaking exit came courtesy of former Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen erupting for four third-period points in Game 7 against Colorado.
This ending somehow felt even worse.
Not because of one catastrophic period, but because of how thoroughly the Avalanche were controlled from start to finish in this series.
The questions surrounding this franchise now become impossible to ignore.
How much did the injuries matter?
Why did the offense disappear so completely?
Can this core still win another Stanley Cup?
And perhaps most importantly: how does a team that once looked unbeatable mentally recover from a collapse this dramatic?
It probably won't happen. At the very least a coaching change is probably the first matter of business.