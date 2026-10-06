‘F--- Yeah’: Zach L’Heureux Is Ready for His Avalanche Debut

Colorado Avalanche
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Steve Roberts - Imagn Images
Steve Roberts - Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2026 7:57 PMPublished Oct 6, 2026 7:57 PM
Updated Oct 7, 2026 12:18 AM
After months of preparation and a frustrating preseason injury, L’Heureux is eager to finally bring his gritty, high-energy game to Colorado.
Zach L’Heureux spent four months preparing for his chance to play for the Colorado Avalanche, only to have an injury take that opportunity away from him before he ever got to experience it.
The 23-year-old forward was acquired by Colorado from the Nashville Predators in an offseason trade that sent Jack Drury to Nashville and Fedor Svechkov to the Avalanche. After spending the summer getting himself ready for a new season and a fresh opportunity, L’Heureux suffered a lower-body injury during the preseason and was forced to miss the Avalanche’s first two games.
It wasn't how he envisioned starting his time in Colorado.
“F*** yeah,” L’Heureux told reporters when asked if he was ready to finally get back into the lineup, before quickly adding, “Sorry, excuse my language.”
There was no hesitation in his answer.
“Man, I've been grinding for, you know, four months or whatever it is, to, you know, have the opportunity to play here,” L’Heureux said. “You do all the hard work in the summer, and, you know, long days, the cardios, stuff that's not always fun.”
For an NHL player, all of that work is done with the hope of being healthy when the season finally arrives. Instead, L’Heureux found himself watching from the sidelines.
“You always want to be healthy for Game 1,” he said. “And, you know, I'm on the shelf, so it's not fun.”
Fortunately for L’Heureux, the injury wasn't anything major. He was able to rehab quickly, stay around his new teammates and watch the Avalanche open the season while he waited for his own opportunity.
“I'm lucky and fortunate that it's not something major, and I was able to rehab it quick enough,” he said. “And I'm ready to go now.”
Now that he's healthy, L’Heureux is eager to show Avalanche fans what they can expect from him. The Nashville first-round pick has played 87 NHL games and spent much of last season with the Milwaukee Admirals, where he produced 28 points in 30 games. He also scored four goals and added an assist in 25 games with the Predators.
But his value goes beyond the scoresheet. During his rookie season in 2024-25, L’Heureux recorded 15 points in 62 games and led all NHL rookies with 198 hits, a pretty good indication of the physical edge he brings to the ice.
“Pretty gritty, high energy,” L’Heureux said when describing his game. “I think I'm a pretty responsible two-way forward, but, you know, got some offensive in me as well.”
He wants to bring that same energy to Colorado, particularly on nights when the team needs someone to change the momentum of a game.
“Some nights can be a little sleepier for everybody,” L’Heureux said. “How can I bring some energy, bring the guys back into the games?”
While he wasn't able to play in the first two games, L’Heureux still got an early look at his new team. He was around the rink, encouraged his teammates and watched the Avalanche do what he had spent the summer preparing to do himself.
What he saw wasn't much of a surprise.
“Nothing I didn't expect, honestly,” L’Heureux said.
Having played against Colorado over the last few seasons, L’Heureux was already familiar with the team's identity. He also grew up watching the Avalanche and seeing the success the organization had built over the years.
“Playing against this team over the last few years, you know, obviously growing up watching them and, you know, how good they've been over the last, you know, five, six, seven years,” he said. “It's a lot of fun to watch a lot of these players go out there and do their jobs.”
Now he wants to find his place among them.
“Hopefully I can just kind of slide in, complement well, and, you know, whenever I do get in the lineup, you know, just have an impact,” he said.
Part of that impact could come on the penalty kill, an area of his game L’Heureux has continued to develop since turning pro. Missing time during camp meant he had to get up to speed quickly with Colorado's systems, but veterans such as Parker Kelly have helped him through the adjustment.
“We know how good the PK's been here, and over the years, and the things they've done here,” L’Heureux said. “That's part of my game that I've been able to grow a lot over the last few years, and being pro hockey.”
Having someone like Kelly around has made the transition easier, particularly with L’Heureux trying to learn a new system after missing valuable time.
“Having a guy like him being able to, you know, help me out and adjust to the new systems, and just help me feel comfortable,” L’Heureux said. “So when the opportunity comes to the game, it's, you know, I don't really have to think it. You just go out and play.”
That's what L’Heureux has been waiting for since the summer: the chance to stop preparing and actually play.
Four months of work led to an injury that kept him out of the first two games. Now, after a quick rehab and plenty of time watching from the outside, he's finally ready to make his mark in Colorado.
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