Gabriel Landeskog Inches Closer to Avalanche Return

Gabriel Landeskog is edging closer to a return for the Colorado Avalanche.
The captain’s return would provide a pivotal boost as the NHL-leading team navigates one of the toughest stretches of its 2025-26 season. Landeskog, sidelined since March 6 with a week-to-week lower-body injury, has been skating with the team in recent days and could rejoin the lineup at some point during their current four-game road trip.
The 33-year-old veteran, who has battled three seasons of persistent right knee issues—including a cartilage transplant in May 2023—was logging nearly 23 minutes in his last game, a 5-4 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars. During that outing, Landeskog suffered what was described as a “lower-body injury” after Cale Makar’s slap shot struck him in the groin. He later confirmed to reporters that the shot had damaged his protective cup.
Two days later, just before player introductions for a game against the Minnesota Wild, the Avalanche announced that Landeskog would be sidelined week-to-week. Fans initially feared a knee issue, but the circumstances of the injury quickly made the source clear. When asked about it, head coach Jared Bednar couldn’t help but laugh.
"Well…," Bednar said. "It's a lower-body injury and not a comfortable one."
Despite the setback, Landeskog has contributed nine goals and 29 points in 47 games this season. He was particularly dangerous after the Winter Olympics in Milan, recording seven points in six games post-break.
Landeskog isn't the only Avs player set to make a return very soon. He was joined by teammates Artturi Lehkonen, Ross Colton, and Logan O’Connor on the ice during Friday’s skate, signaling that the Avalanche could soon welcome back several of their most experienced contributors.
Lehkonen and O'Connor have been skating, but Colton hasn't been seen nearly as often. Nonetheless, Bednar looks forward to welcoming the crew back to the team.
“(Landeskog) seems to be doing really well,” he stated. “Connor seems to be doing really well. They're all making progress, but we'll just check in with the medical staff and the player, make a plan for the day and then see what the next day looks like. We could hear at any moment that they're ready to go, it just won't be tonight.”
“They're all on the road with us because they all have a chance to be back at some point,” he added. “This is one of our biggest road trips of the year. We could see guys as early as Sunday, some guys maybe not until later in the road trip. The goal would be to try to get them all in before we head home.”
Lehkonen has not played since March 2, Colton has been out since March 10, and O’Connor is yet to make his 2025-26 debut following a second offseason hip surgery.
The return of Landeskog and his veteran teammates would provide a critical infusion of skill and stability as the Avalanche prepare for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado can clinch a postseason berth with a single point against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, but a win would be even sweeter as the Central Division race tightens.
The NHL-leading Avalanche (44-13-10) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (26-30-12) beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET at United Center.