GAME BLOG: Colorado Avalanche V. Los Angeles Kings , Game 3

Welcome!
Welcome to our live thread.
First Period
Nearly four minutes into the game, Anton Forsberg made an excellent save on a deft redirect from Artturi Lehkonen.
At 5:29, after Nic Roy won a puck battle behind the net, he fed the puck to Gabe Landeskog, who quickly turned and fired. The shot caromed off the end boards, struck Forsberg’s right skate, and found its way into the net, with Landeskog credited for the goal to give the Avalanche a 1–0 lead.
Los Angeles earned the first power play of the game with 5:16 to go in the frame after Josh Manson cross-checked Sam Helenius in the numbers.
After Manson exited the box, he took a hard check into the Kings' bench from Joel Edmundson and fell awkwardly against the boards and went down the tunnel.
Quinton Byfield subsequently went to the box with 1:28 left after elbowing Jack Drury.
Second Period
Manson remained in the dressing room to start the second and the Avalanche failed to convert on the power play.
However, Manson returned shortly after and didn’t exactly make a positive impact. Quinton Byfield fired a shot from the right circle that deflected off Scott Wedgewood and then Trevor Moore, who was credited with the goal. In the process, Moore took a high stick to the mouth from Manson that drew blood. The penalty was initially assessed as a double minor but was reduced to a two-minute minor due to the goal.
Manson subsequently headed back down the tunnel, as it appeared the injury he’s dealing with was too much to manage. Sam Malinski was also briefly absent from the bench before returning.
Colorado regained a 2–1 lead at 12:12 when Cale Makar snapped a wrist shot through heavy traffic. With four bodies screening Forsberg, the puck found its way to the top shelf to put the Avalanche back in front.
Both teams were assessed matching minors with 6:05 remaining in the period after Helenius checked Nathan MacKinnon from behind. The officials ruled it offsetting penalties, a decision that raised eyebrows given the force of the hit from a very generously listed 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward and MacKinnon’s resulting fall.
Down the stretch of the period, Los Angeles controlled much of the pace of play, as Colorado appeared to be running out of gas. Still, the intermission came at an ideal time for the Avalanche, who headed into the dressing room with a one-goal lead despite being outshot 19–15.
Third Period
Byfield picked up his second penalty of the game at 3:58 for tripping Makar as he drove toward the net. The Kings forward likely didn’t have much of a choice on the play, but it nonetheless handed the Avalanche another power-play opportunity, which they failed to convert once again.
Almost immediately after, Brett Kulak was sent to the box for interference on Anze Kopitar, forcing Colorado onto the penalty kill.
But at 7:39, the Avalanche doubled their lead on a shorthanded marker off the 2-on-1 rush when Artturi Lehkonen banked a shot off Adrian Kempe's left skate which caused the puck to slip through Forsberg's five-hole to give Colorado a 3-1 lead.
The Avalanche continued to empty the arsenal on Forsberg, but the 33-year-old made a kick save there, a blocker save there, and kept his team within reach. With 4:19 remaining in regulation, the Kings caught a break when Jack Drury went to the box for tripping Byfield, which gave them a chance to strike on the power play and make it a whole new game.
The Kings went with the empty net to give them a 6-on-4 power play and they capitalized when Adrian Kempe tipped a shot from Artemi Panarin by Wedgewood to make it a one-goal game.
Los Angeles pulled Forsberg for a second time, but on this attempt, they got burned. As soon as Forsberg got to the net, Brock Nelson intercepted a pass and scored on the empty net to make it a 4-2 game.