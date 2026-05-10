Wild Respond With Five-Goal Outburst To Stun Avalanche In Game 3

Kirill Kaprizov ignited a relentless offensive assault as Minnesota capitalized on defensive lapses and dominant goaltending to dismantle Colorado’s momentum and tighten the playoff series battle.
The Colorado Avalanche entered Game 3 looking to take a commanding 3–0 series lead, but instead ran into a Minnesota Wild team that responded with urgency on home ice.
Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes, Ryan Hartman, Brock Faber, and Matt Boldy all scored for Minnesota, while Jesper Wallstedt delivered a composed performance between the pipes to help the Wild secure a 5–1 victory and cut Colorado’s series lead to 2–1.
Colorado struggled with turnovers and defensive-zone breakdowns throughout the night, and those mistakes proved costly against a Wild team that capitalized on its opportunities. Nathan MacKinnon scored the Avalanche’s lone goal on the power play in the second period, briefly giving Colorado life before Minnesota quickly answered to restore control.
The game also featured an early goaltending change for the Avalanche after Ryan Hartman’s goal early in the second period made it 3–0. Head coach Jared Bednar elected to pull Scott Wedgewood in favor of Mackenzie Blackwood after Wedgewood allowed three goals on 12 shots.
First Period
Colorado struggled in the early stages, with turnovers limiting their ability to establish any sustained pressure. One giveaway at the blue line came when Martin Nečas tried to get too creative with the puck, only to cough it up and hand possession back to the opposition.
Even past the halfway point, the Avalanche continued to have trouble maintaining control in the offensive and neutral zones. Cale Makar also misplayed the puck in his own end, opening the door for Kirill Kaprizov to create a dangerous chance. However, Scott Wedgewood came up large, turning aside the opportunity with a sequence of three key saves to keep the game scoreless.
On the very next shift, Colorado’s depth began to show. Nazem Kadri found Parker Kelly coming off the boards with a sharp pass, sending him in alone on Jesper Wallstedt. Kelly went to the backhand, but Wallstedt got just enough of it with the glove to slow it down. The puck slid behind him but never fully crossed the goal line, keeping the game tied.
The ensuing minutes featured a series of penalties that disrupted the flow of the game. Brock Faber was called for high-sticking Nathan MacKinnon, giving Colorado a power-play opportunity.
The Avalanche were unable to capitalize with the man advantage, as Minnesota’s penalty kill held firm and kept them off the scoreboard.
Shortly after, tempers flared after a whistle when Parker Kelly and Ryan Hartman became entangled in some post-play roughing. The officials quickly intervened, assessing matching minors to both players and restoring order before play resumed.
Kirill Kaprizov scored his fourth goal of the playoffs with just under four minutes remaining in the opening period during a 4-on-4 sequence. He carried the puck into the offensive zone, patiently waited out Scott Wedgewood, and then snapped a shot top shelf to give the Wild a 1–0 lead.
Quinn Hughes made it two goals in 1:33 when Scott Wedgewood lost his stick, allowing Hughes to take control of the puck. He circled the zone, settled himself, and then unleashed a heavy wrist shot that sailed over Wedgewood’s blocker to double the lead.
Second Period
Sometimes you’re just unlucky, and that’s exactly how the second period started for the Avalanche. Ryan Hartman was left alone in the slot and batted a puck out of midair to triple the lead at 4:23. At that point, head coach Jared Bednar made the decision to pull Scott Wedgewood in favor of Mackenzie Blackwood. Wedgewood finished the night with nine saves on 12 shots.
Nearly nine minutes later, Nathan MacKinnon finally got Colorado on the board with a power-play goal. After Gabe Landeskog’s initial shot was turned aside by Jesper Wallstedt, MacKinnon crashed the crease and buried the rebound to cut the deficit to 3–1.
However, Minnesota answered just 20 seconds later during a delayed penalty at 13:31. Vladimir Tarasenko fired a snap shot from the left circle that rebounded off Mackenzie Blackwood before deflecting off Brock Faber’s right leg and into the net, restoring the Wild’s three-goal advantage at 4–1.
Colorado’s response was immediate but costly, as they were then assessed a penalty. Devon Toews was identified as the guilty party after hooking Matt Boldy, sending Minnesota to the power play and shifting momentum further in the Wild’s favor.
Third Period
Colorado largely dictated the pace of the third period, controlling possession and generating the better opportunities. What the Avalanche could not do, however, was the most important part of the game — score.
And sometimes, playoff games are decided by the slimmest of margins.
Colorado pulled Blackwood for the extra attacker with a little more than two minutes remaining, desperately searching for a late push to get back into the game.
Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining as the Wild secured a 5–1 victory, cutting Colorado’s series lead to 2–1.