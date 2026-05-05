GAME BLOG: Minnesota Wild V. Colorado Avalanche, Game 2

Welcome to our live thread for Game 2 of the Second Round Stanley Cup Playoff matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche won the first matchup 9-6 in an all-time classic slugfest.
What will happen tonight? Stay tuned!
First Period
Martin Nečas opened the scoring just 2:51 into the game, fighting through a pair of defenders before lifting a backhand past Filip Gustavsson to give Colorado an early lead. Minnesota answered almost immediately—just six seconds later—as Kirill Kaprizov snapped a wrister by Scott Wedgewood to even things at 1–1.
Approaching the six-minute mark, Devon Toews blasted a one-timer from the point off a slick feed from Nathan MacKinnon, but Gustavsson managed to make the save. There was a moment of confusion, however, as the goaltender appeared unaware the puck was underneath him before the referee blew the play dead.
A few minutes later, Minnesota forward Yakov Trenin was sent to the box for high-sticking Nicolas Roy. It took Colorado just 15 seconds to capitalize on the power play, as MacKinnon set up Gabriel Landeskog for a blistering one-timer from the doorstep, restoring the Avalanche lead at 2–1.
Minnesota earned a power play of its own with 6:44 remaining in the period when Brock Nelson was called for holding. The Wild generated several quality chances: Danila Yurov swatted at a rebound but missed a wide-open net, looking skyward in disbelief, while Ryan Hartman battled in front before being shoved to the ice by Toews and into Wedgewood, who was already down in the crease after a flurry of saves.
Late in the period, Colorado’s defensive structure stood out. Toews intercepted a pass from Kaprizov to break up a dangerous opportunity, and moments later Yurov found himself in position again, only for Nazem Kadri to disrupt the play just enough as the puck slid past Yurov’s stick.
Second Period
It took Colorado just 1:24 into the second period to extend its lead. Ross Colton threaded a crisp cross-ice pass to Nicolas Roy, who snapped a wrister past Filip Gustavsson on the blocker side to make it 3–1. The goal marked Roy’s third of the postseason, after he found the back of the net twice during Colorado’s four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round.
Just past the midway point of the period, Ryan Hartman was called for tripping Nick Blankenburg, sending the Avalanche back to the power play. Moments earlier, the game delivered a brief, lighthearted scene when an official was accidentally knocked off balance and tumbled into the Wild bench, drawing reactions from players on both sides.
Physical play ramped up as the period wore on, with even Brock Nelson—not typically known for heavy hits—making his presence felt. Nelson leveled Hartman with a forceful check that knocked the stick out of Hartman’s hands, leaving him momentarily disoriented as he spun around searching for it.
Through 40 minutes, Colorado remained composed and in control. Despite being outshot 20–16, the Avalanche held a 3–1 advantage, thanks to structured defensive play and consistent puck disruption. Gabriel Landeskog stood out in particular, repeatedly anticipating passing lanes and breaking up plays as Colorado positioned itself to close things out in the final frame.
Third Period
Quinn Hughes drew a tripping penalty on Brock Nelson 4:20 into the period after the former Norris Trophy winner seemingly went down hard after slight contact. This gave the Wild a power play as the partisan crowd let the officials have it throughout the man advantage.
During the following sequence, Brent Burns apparently hit Kirill Kaprizov in the nuts and roughed him up some more. After the whistle was blown, Kaprizov was keeled oer trying to shake off the pain.
With just over a minute remaining on the penalty kill, Minnesota tried to draw another call as Matt Boldy and Parker Kelly engaged in a post-whistle scrum. In the chaos, Kelly accidentally caught a referee in the jaw, then followed up with a quick jab on Boldy. Boldy went down theatrically in an attempt to sell a penalty, but no call was made.
The rough stuff continued as Artturi Lehkonen dished out a hard check to Quinn Hughes as he had his back turned to the boards. Minnesota took exception as Nico Sturm, a former Av, came in and hit Lehkonen while he was down on top of Hughes, and as officials tried to break it up, Marcus Foligno wanted to get in his jabs at Lehkonen as well.
With just over eight minutes to go in the period, Vladimir Tarasenko was charged with high-sticking after catching Nazem Kadri up high to give the Avalanche yet another man advantage.
Nathan MacKinnon ripped a one-timer for a power play goal off a slick pass from Kadri to make it a three-goal game at 13:18.
Johansson scored his second of the night for Minnesota just 1:15 later when he ripped a one-timer from the slot off a pass from behind the net from Yurov to put the Wild within two.
Kaprizov was subsequently penalized for cross-checking Cale Makar in the face.