Kulak Finishes Avalanche Comeback As Colorado Eliminates Wild In Overtime

“Playoff hockey,” Gabe Landeskog said. “You just don’t stop playing until the final buzzer goes. Especially here in front of our fans, I mean we felt the energy all night. They came out to a super-fast start, and we got a little shell-shocked in the first period. We expected a better start out of ourselves and they capitalized on chances. But we also knew there was a lot of time to dig our way out of it. So we knew if we got one, that’s kind of all we needed.