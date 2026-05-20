Avalanche Stumble Without Makar In Game 1 Loss To Vegas

Without Cale Makar in the lineup, the Colorado Avalanche struggled to generate consistent offense as the Vegas Golden Knights seized control early and held on for a 4-2 Game 1 win at Ball Arena.
DENVER — For one night at Ball Arena, the absence of Cale Makar loomed over everything.
With their star defenseman unavailable Wednesday night, the Colorado Avalanche opened the Western Conference Final searching for answers against a relentless Vegas Golden Knights team that dictated long stretches of play in a 4-2 Game 1 victory.
The final score suggested a late push from Colorado, but for much of the night, Vegas controlled the rhythm, capitalized on its chances, and exposed just how difficult life becomes for the Avalanche without their franchise blue-liner anchoring the ice.
First Period — Wedgewood Holds The Line
The opening period ended scoreless, though it hardly lacked intensity.
Colorado generated opportunities early, while Vegas leaned into its physical forecheck and transition game. The Golden Knights entered the night having scored in the first period of each of their previous four playoff games, but Scott Wedgewood helped put an end to that trend.
Making the start in net, Wedgewood delivered several timely saves in the opening frame, including a standout stop on a dangerous Vegas rush that brought the Ball Arena crowd to life. Chants of “Wedgie! Wedgie! Wedgie!” echoed throughout the building as the veteran goaltender kept Colorado afloat during several tense sequences.
Despite the energy in the arena, the Avalanche never fully found their offensive rhythm. Without Makar’s ability to transport the puck and break pressure through the neutral zone, Colorado struggled to sustain extended momentum against Vegas’ structure.
Second Period — Vegas Finds Its Opening
The game shifted decisively in the middle frame.
After a tightly contested first period, Vegas finally cracked through midway through the second when Dylan Coghlan buried his first goal of the postseason to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.
Just minutes later, Vegas struck again.
On a power play, Pavel Dorofeyev finished off a beautifully constructed sequence after an exceptional feed from Mitch Marner, doubling the lead and quieting the crowd at Ball Arena.
The Avalanche actually carried an edge in shots through two periods, but the numbers failed to tell the story unfolding on the ice. Vegas looked faster to loose pucks, more decisive in transition, and significantly more dangerous around the net.
Meanwhile, Colorado continued searching for the offensive spark that never truly arrived.
Third Period — Colorado Pushes Late, But Vegas Closes The Door
Any hopes of an Avalanche comeback took another hit midway through the third period.
Brett Howden extended the Vegas lead to 3-0 with his ninth goal of the postseason, matching the largest deficit Colorado has faced during these playoffs. It was a familiar and uncomfortable position for the Avalanche, who previously erased a three-goal hole against Minnesota in the second round.
This time, though, the rally came too late.
Valeri Nichushkin finally gave Colorado life with a dazzling between-the-legs finish later in the period, cutting the deficit to 3-1 and briefly reigniting the crowd.
Then came one final surge.
With 2:20 remaining in regulation, captain Gabriel Landeskog buried a goal to pull Colorado within one and inject real tension into the closing minutes. Ball Arena suddenly came alive as the Avalanche pushed desperately for an equalizer with the goaltender pulled.
Vegas never blinked.
Nic Dowd sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final moments, silencing the late comeback attempt and giving the Golden Knights a commanding start to the series.
Game 2 is set for Friday night at Ball Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. local time.