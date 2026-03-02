Game Preview: Avalanche Aim to Sweep Kings

The Colorado Avalanche are back on the road tonight looking to sweep the season series against the Los Angeles Kings — and this one has a little extra spice.
The Kings have had a rough go lately. Scoring has been a problem all year, which led to them bringing in Artemi Panarin to spark the offense. So far? It hasn’t really changed much. Things got bad enough that head coach Jim Hiller was fired on March 1. Now D. J. Smith is stepping in as interim coach, and usually when that happens, teams come out flying for at least a game or two.
Meanwhile, the Avs just keep winning. Even when they’re not perfect, they’re still finding ways to stack points.
Avalanche: 39-10-9 Kings: 24-21-14
Time: 8:30 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)
If you’ve ever been the fan yelling “SHOOT!” from your couch, this might be your night.
Colorado has been passing up great scoring chances lately — especially last game against Chicago. They sometimes over-handle the puck, looking for the perfect play instead of just putting it on net. Against struggling teams, that’s frustrating. Against playoff teams, that can cost you.
And yes… the power play. They've converted 1.9% of their man advantages since January 1, which is comically bad.
It’s been talked about nonstop in Colorado. Too many perimeter shots. Too predictable. Too much standing around waiting for Cale Makar to blast one from the point or a cross-ice one-timer to magically open up. They’ve got the talent — especially with guys like Nathan MacKinnon — but they need more creativity and urgency if they want to make a serious playoff run.
Still, even with those issues? They’re 39-10-9. Hard to complain about that, but the power play needs to be fixed come playoff time.
Lehkonen — MacKinnon — Nichushkin
Landeskog — Nelson — Necas
Colton — Drury — Olofsson
Kiviranta — Kelly — Brindley
Toews — Makar
Manson — Burns
Kulak — Malinski
Blackwood
Wedgewood
You can hear it in the comments from captain Anze Kopitar — “We need to be better.”
The Kings’ identity has been heavy structure, strong checking, and tight defensive play. But that structure has come at a cost. The offense feels stiff. Predictable. Almost cautious.
Even with Panarin in the lineup, they haven’t found that consistent scoring touch. That’s why tonight could look different. D.J. Smith tends to coach with energy and confidence. Don’t be surprised if LA pushes the pace more and takes a few more risks, much like a DJ at the club trying to get the crowd energized. Maybe some Avicii, some dubstep, but hockey style.
Jokes aside, keep an eye on Brandt Clarke. He’s been a bit of a pest against Colorado this season. It could result in some fisticuffs tonight. Josh Manson hasn't had a fight in a hot minute. Maybe he could motivate Floyd Mayweather Jr. a little bit as he prepares to come out of retirement for the 10th time in his career. Okay, I'll stop.
Panarin — Kopitar — Kempe
Moore — Byfield — Laferriere
Foegele — Turcotte — Perry
Malott — Helenius — Ward
Edmundson — Clarke
Anderson — Ceci
Moverare — Dumoulin
Forsberg
Kuemper (Illness)
If Colorado shoots more and simplifies their power play, they should control this one. But if they get cute again and let LA hang around? That’s when weird things happen.
If you’re a casual fan just tuning in — expect speed from Colorado, potential edge from LA, and maybe a little chippiness before the night’s over.
Should be a fun one while it lasts.