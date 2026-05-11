Game Preview: Avalanche Suddenly Facing Playoff Pressure After Wild’s Statement Win
After cruising through the opening games of the series, the Avalanche suddenly head into Game 4 searching for answers after Minnesota’s physical and emotionally charged response shifted the pressure squarely onto Colorado.
After getting punched in the mouth by Minnesota in Game 3, the Colorado Avalanche head into Monday night facing their first real moment of postseason turbulence.
Colorado now enters Monday’s pivotal Game 4 at Grand Casino Arena attempting to reestablish the pace and composure that defined the opening two games of the Western Conference semifinal matchup after Minnesota delivered a commanding 5-1 response in Game 3.
The Avalanche still hold a 2-1 series advantage, but the tenor of the matchup shifted considerably over the weekend. Minnesota dictated the physical tone early, capitalized on special teams opportunities and forced Colorado into extended stretches of reactive hockey rather than the transition-heavy attack that overwhelmed the Wild earlier in the series.
Nathan MacKinnon supplied the lone Colorado goal Saturday, scoring on the power play midway through the second period after Gabriel Landeskog created a rebound opportunity at the top of the crease. It briefly cut Minnesota’s lead to 3-1 and offered the Avalanche a path back into the game, but the response never materialized.
Instead, the Wild answered almost immediately.
Brock Faber restored the three-goal cushion just 20 seconds later before Matt Boldy sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal late in the third period. Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which converted twice on three power-play opportunities and consistently punished Colorado’s defensive lapses around the net front.
Discipline and Defensive Structure Become Central Concerns
For much of the postseason, Colorado’s defensive consistency has quietly complemented its elite offensive talent. Through the opening rounds, the Avalanche entered Game 3 allowing just 2.57 goals per contest during the playoffs — one of the strongest marks among remaining postseason teams.
That structure deteriorated Saturday.
The Wild generated several high-danger opportunities from inside the slot area while Colorado struggled with coverage rotations and second-chance rebounds. Minnesota’s first two goals came during special-teams situations late in the opening period, immediately altering the emotional trajectory of the game and igniting the St. Paul crowd.
While Colorado outshot Minnesota by a 36-26 margin, the raw shot totals obscured the larger issue. The Avalanche generated volume but comparatively little sustained interior pressure at five-on-five play, finishing without an even-strength goal despite controlling stretches of puck possession.
Minnesota, meanwhile, was opportunistic and clinically efficient.
The Wild also held advantages in blocked shots and takeaways while repeatedly disrupting Colorado’s zone entries through the neutral zone. The Avalanche’s transition game — typically one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons — lacked its usual fluidity and pace.
Head coach Jared Bednar will almost certainly emphasize discipline entering Monday night after Colorado surrendered two power-play goals and struggled to regain momentum once the game tilted physically in Minnesota’s favor.
MacKinnon Continues to Drive Colorado’s Offense
Despite the lopsided result, MacKinnon remains the central engine behind Colorado’s postseason attack.
The Avalanche superstar enters Game 4 tied for sixth in National Hockey League playoff scoring with 11 points while also sharing the team lead with five goals. His production against Minnesota throughout his career has been especially remarkable. Across 10 postseason contests versus the Wild, MacKinnon has produced 17 points, including five goals and 12 assists.
Cale Makar and Devon Toews have also continued providing offensive contributions from the blue line.
Makar is tied for the league lead among defensemen with four playoff goals, while Toews ranks among the postseason leaders for defensemen in points and assists. Their ability to activate offensively remains critical to Colorado’s identity, particularly against a Minnesota team increasingly comfortable collapsing into defensive layers and counterattacking off turnovers.
For the Wild, Kaprizov continues to serve as the offensive catalyst. The dynamic winger leads Minnesota with 14 playoff points and 10 assists, while Boldy’s seven postseason goals pace the club in scoring. Hughes has added another layer of offensive danger from the back end, compiling 13 postseason points entering Monday’s contest.
Historically, Colorado has responded well in hostile postseason environments. Since the 2020-21 campaign, the Avalanche own the best road winning percentage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs among teams with at least 10 road games played.
That resilience will be tested again Monday night.
Game 4 now represents far more than an opportunity to reclaim momentum. It is a chance for Colorado to prevent a once-commanding series from becoming a volatile best-of-three heading back to Denver.