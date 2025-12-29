    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: Avs Look to Dominate Kings Again

    Ryan O’Hara
    Dec 29, 2025, 20:07
    Ryan O’Hara
    Dec 29, 2025, 20:07
    Updated at: Dec 29, 2025, 20:14

    The Colorado Avalanche have dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the most part as of late as they look to extend their winning streak to eight games with a win tonight.

    Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena, having won four of their last five games against them. Colorado will look to secure its eighth straight victory in a matchup that carries added significance, as it could be Anze Kopitar’s final visit to Denver as an NHL player.

    Avalanche Stats

    Nathan MacKinnon has tallied nine points in his last five games against the Kings, recording one goal and eight assists over that span.

    Martin Nečas has posted seven points in his last five games against Los Angeles, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

    Artturi Lehkonen has put up five points in his last five contests against the Kings, with two goals and three assists in that time.

    Brock Nelson has also produced five points in his last five games against Los Angeles, registering three goals and two assists over that stretch.

    The Avalanche are coming off an electrifying 6-5 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. It was their first shootout win of the year. Nečas had two goals and both MacKinnon and Sam Malinski had three-point games.

    Los Angeles Stats

    A trio of Kings have posted four points in their last five against the Avs, including Alex Laferriere, Kevin Fiala, and the aforementioned Anze Kopitar. Los Angeles also played Saturday and are fresh off a 6-1 smackdown of the Anaheim Ducks.

    Avalanche Projected Lineup

    Forwards

    Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

    Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

    Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley

    Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta

    Defensemen

    Devon Toews — Cale Makar

    Josh Manson — Brent Burns

    Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

    Goaltenders

    Mackenzie Blackwood

    Scott Wedgewood

    Kings Projected Lineup

    Forwards

    Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

    Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

    Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko

    Joel Armia — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry

    Defensemen

    Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

    Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

    Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

    Goaltenders

    Anton Forsberg

    Phoenix Copley

    Game Time

    Coverage of tonight's game kicks off at 7 p.m. local time and stay tuned to The Hockey News for all of the action. 

    Image