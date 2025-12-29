Game Preview: Avs Look to Dominate Kings Again

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena, having won four of their last five games against them. Colorado will look to secure its eighth straight victory in a matchup that carries added significance, as it could be Anze Kopitar’s final visit to Denver as an NHL player.
Nathan MacKinnon has tallied nine points in his last five games against the Kings, recording one goal and eight assists over that span.
Martin Nečas has posted seven points in his last five games against Los Angeles, scoring four goals and adding three assists.
Artturi Lehkonen has put up five points in his last five contests against the Kings, with two goals and three assists in that time.
Brock Nelson has also produced five points in his last five games against Los Angeles, registering three goals and two assists over that stretch.
The Avalanche are coming off an electrifying 6-5 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. It was their first shootout win of the year. Nečas had two goals and both MacKinnon and Sam Malinski had three-point games.
A trio of Kings have posted four points in their last five against the Avs, including Alex Laferriere, Kevin Fiala, and the aforementioned Anze Kopitar. Los Angeles also played Saturday and are fresh off a 6-1 smackdown of the Anaheim Ducks.
Forwards
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta
Defensemen
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Goaltenders
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Forwards
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry
Defensemen
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Goaltenders
Anton Forsberg
Phoenix Copley
Coverage of tonight's game kicks off at 7 p.m. local time and stay tuned to The Hockey News for all of the action.