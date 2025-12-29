Game Preview: Avs Look to Dominate Kings Again

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena, having won four of their last five games against them. Colorado will look to secure its eighth straight victory in a matchup that carries added significance, as it could be Anze Kopitar’s final visit to Denver as an NHL player.

Avalanche Stats

Nathan MacKinnon has tallied nine points in his last five games against the Kings, recording one goal and eight assists over that span.

Martin Nečas has posted seven points in his last five games against Los Angeles, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Artturi Lehkonen has put up five points in his last five contests against the Kings, with two goals and three assists in that time.

Brock Nelson has also produced five points in his last five games against Los Angeles, registering three goals and two assists over that stretch.

The Avalanche are coming off an electrifying 6-5 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. It was their first shootout win of the year. Nečas had two goals and both MacKinnon and Sam Malinski had three-point games.

Los Angeles Stats

A trio of Kings have posted four points in their last five against the Avs, including Alex Laferriere, Kevin Fiala, and the aforementioned Anze Kopitar. Los Angeles also played Saturday and are fresh off a 6-1 smackdown of the Anaheim Ducks.

Avalanche Projected Lineup

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta

Defensemen

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Goaltenders

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Kings Projected Lineup

Forwards

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry

Defensemen

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Goaltenders

Anton Forsberg

Phoenix Copley

Game Time

Coverage of tonight's game kicks off at 7 p.m. local time and stay tuned to The Hockey News for all of the action.