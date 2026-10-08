Game Preview: The Avalanche Have Had Calgary’s Number. Can They Do It Again?

Colorado Avalanche
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Sergei Belski - Imagn Images
Sergei Belski - Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2026 3:02 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 3:02 PM
Updated Oct 8, 2026 3:17 PM
After combining for 14 points against Calgary last season, Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas will look to help the Avalanche bounce back from Wednesday’s loss in Winnipeg.
The Colorado Avalanche have had the Calgary Flames’ number for a while now — and they’ll get another chance to prove it Thursday night.
Colorado has won 12 of its last 15 meetings with Calgary, outscoring the Flames 59-30 in that span. The Avalanche swept all three games last season, outscoring Calgary 15-4, including a 9-2 rout in the first meeting.
Colorado is coming off a frustrating 3-2 loss to Winnipeg on Wednesday and now has to turn around and play again less than 24 hours later.
Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas combined for 14 points in those three games against Calgary last season, Nazem Kadri gets another crack at his former team, and Scott Wedgewood will make his first start of the season.
A Chance for the Depth to Keep Producing
Parker Kelly has quietly put together a nice start to the season.
The Avalanche forward has one goal and three assists through three games, giving him four points already. He has also had some success against Calgary, with a goal and two assists in his last three games against the Flames.
It’s early, of course, but that kind of production from the bottom half of the lineup is something Colorado will gladly take. Especially on the second night of a back-to-back, the Avalanche could use a few more players chipping in.
Kadri Returns to Calgary Again
Kadri knows this building and this opponent pretty well.
The Avalanche reacquired him at last season’s trade deadline after he spent parts of four seasons with the Flames. He wasted no time making an impact against his old team, scoring twice in Colorado’s 9-2 win.
Kadri missed the final two meetings with Calgary last season because of injury. He’ll get another chance Thursday to go up against the team he helped lead to the 2022 Stanley Cup.
Can the Top Line Break Loose?
MacKinnon and Necas were a handful for Calgary last season.
The two combined for five goals and nine assists in the three meetings, accounting for 14 points. Colorado scored 15 times in those games, and a lot of that offense came from its best players.
That’s something to watch again Thursday. The Avalanche generated 34 shots against Winnipeg but scored only twice, with Stuart Skinner making 32 saves. Colorado had plenty of looks, but it needs more of them to end up in the back of the net.
Wedgewood Returns
Wedgewood will get the call in net Thursday, making his first start of the season after Blackwood started in three straight games to begin the campaign.
Wedgewood is 2-3-2 with a 3.09 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in seven career games against the Flames. But he’s been much better lately, winning two of his last three starts against Calgary while posting a 1.95 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.
The 34-year-old is coming off a strong season alongside Blackwood, with the two sharing the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltending tandem that allowed the fewest goals in the league.
A Clean Slate
The loss in Winnipeg was frustrating, but there was plenty Colorado liked about its game.
The Avalanche outshot the Jets 34-19, erased two separate deficits and had enough chances to win. They just couldn’t finish them, and Connor’s goal with one minute left ended up being the difference.
“I liked a lot of what we were doing,” head coach Jared Bednar said. “I thought we were skating. We were all checking hard. We had some really good scoring chances.”
Bednar pointed to a few late decisions that cost Colorado, while Schwartz focused on the bigger picture.
“There’s a lot of good,” Schwartz said. “It really is about short memory. Learn from it, regardless, and then move on and try to improve for the next game.”
They’ll have to do that quickly. The Avalanche are already in Calgary, with a chance Thursday to put Wednesday’s loss behind them and get back to a matchup that has treated them very well.
Coverage from the Saddledome kicks off at 7 p.m. local time.
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