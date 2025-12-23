Gavin Brindley Doesn’t Back Down, No Matter The Size Of The Fight

If Gavin Brindley were a professional fighter, he’d probably compete anywhere from 160 to 168 pounds, as most fighters cut to a weight just below their natural frame.

Small, But Mighty

In boxing, weight classes exist for a reason. In hockey, there are no such safeguards. Size functions less as a rule and more as a suggestion — a quiet warning that reads, you might want to think twice before engaging. Brindley, however, has never shown much interest in heeding those warnings.

On Nov. 16, when the Avalanche faced the New York Islanders at Ball Arena, Islanders forward Scott Mayfield served as a persistent physical presence throughout the game. He high-sticked Brock Nelson in the face, drawing a penalty, struck Martin Necas in the mouth without consequence, and consistently engaged in hard, physical battles with Gabe Landeskog. But then, Mayfield decided to push his luck with a player eight inches shorter than him.

Mayfield attempted to bully the much shorter Brindley in front of the net, but Brindley had had enough. He struck Mayfield high in the face with his stick, sending him to the ice clutching his mouth — a swift dose of his own medicine.

Mayfield was furious, and while Brindley went to the box, the message was unmistakable: throw a rock, and he’ll come back with a concrete block.

Brindley Fights Back (Again)

The point was made again on Sunday when the Avalanche faced the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Brindley was tripped into the Wild’s net by defenseman Marcus Foligno. As he got up, he and the 6-foot-4 Foligno came face-to-face, and when Foligno responded with a cross-check, Brindley did not hesitate to fight back. The 21-year-old later told The Hockey News that he hadn’t initially realized Foligno was responsible for the trip.

“I don’t know; I was just driving to the net and got tripped up or something,” Brindley stated, laughing about the incident. “And then, got a couple whacks and started giving them back. And before I knew it, I heard Burnsy [Brent Burns] flying in, and he was like, ‘Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!,’ which was pretty funny. But yeah, it’s hockey. Stuff happens. That was a good little battle there.”

Foligno was already headed to the penalty box for interference, but his decision to rough up Brindley after the whistle resulted in an additional cross-checking penalty, giving Colorado a four-minute double minor. The extended power play proved costly, as Cale Makar sniped a wrist shot over the glove of Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to give the Avalanche a 3–0 lead in the second period.

Brindley Addresses Bednar Praise

Brindley also addressed a question about Jared Bednar, who has shown faith in him throughout the season and at times elevated him to the top of the lineup alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon. What does it mean for a young player to earn that level of trust from a coach who has reached the pinnacle of the sport?

“It’s pretty dang cool,” Brindley said of the comments. “Just coming in here trying to earn his trust and be reliable. Those are some of the things that I was focusing on coming into camp, and it’s been working well. I think the ability to play up and down the lineup is important and good for me as a younger player and to get (more experience).

“Bedsy’s great; the coaching staff is awesome. They’ve done a great job with us. It’s been good.”

