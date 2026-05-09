Goggle Gate: Defending Nathan MacKinnon’s Pool Routine

Let’s start there with Nathan MacKinnon, because the reaction to him casually showing up at a hotel pool with goggles and flippers has been… a bit dramatic, to say the least. The goggles part especially feels like a non-story. If you’ve ever opened your eyes underwater in a public pool without them, you learn pretty quickly that chlorine doesn’t exactly discriminate. It burns, it blurs everything, and it lingers just long enough to make you regret the decision entirely. So yeah—wearing goggles in that situation isn’t wild behavior so to speak. It’s just smart.