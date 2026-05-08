“He Does It Every Night”: Avalanche Teammates Praise Cale Makar After Historic Norris Honor

“He's a special player,” the 2021 Stanley Cup champion said. “He's obviously the best in the world for a reason. I feel like I've said this before, but the stuff he does off the ice, and after practice, before practice. It just goes a long way. For guys like me, you see the extra work and reps that he's putting in, they just be a sponge like that. So if he's doing it, then I feel like everybody should be doing it.”