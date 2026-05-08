“He Does It Every Night”: Avalanche Teammates Praise Cale Makar After Historic Norris Honor
Cale Makar’s latest Norris Trophy finalist nod placed him alongside Bobby Orr in NHL history, and inside the Avalanche locker room, teammates and coaches made it clear they believe they’re watching one of hockey’s all-time greats in real time.
At this point, the Colorado Avalanche are beginning to feel less like a hockey team and more like a traveling history lesson.
Every few nights, another milestone surfaces. Another record falls. Another reminder arrives that this era of Avalanche hockey is being built around generational talent operating at the height of its powers.
Nathan MacKinnon continues to climb deeper into franchise immortality, but on Thursday, the spotlight belonged to Cale Makar — and the company he now keeps is about as exclusive as it gets.
Earlier in the day, Makar was officially announced as a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top defenseman. It marks the sixth consecutive season Makar has earned Norris finalist honors, making him just the second defenseman in league history to accomplish the feat.
The only other player to accomplish it?
Bobby Orr — a Boston Bruins legend and one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.
That’s not just impressive company. That’s hockey royalty. Truly untouchable.
Already a two-time Norris Trophy winner, Makar has spent years redefining what modern dominance from the blue line can look like. His skating changes the pace of games. His vision breaks defensive structures apart. His defensive instincts erase mistakes before they fully develop. And somehow, even after all these years, his consistency may still be the most impressive part of his game.
Because greatness in the NHL is difficult.
Sustained greatness is almost impossible.
Yet Makar continues to make the extraordinary feel routine.
Makar was not available to speak with reporters following Thursday’s practice at Family Sports Center after taking a maintenance day, but inside Colorado’s locker room, there was no shortage of players ready to speak on his behalf.
And the respect in their voices was immediate.
The Standard He Sets
Nazem Kadri appeared genuinely surprised when informed that Makar had joined Orr as the only defensemen in NHL history with six consecutive Norris finalist selections.
“Oh, nice,” Kadri told The Hockey News. “Not surprised. Not surprised at all.”
The reaction almost perfectly summed up how Makar’s brilliance is viewed inside the Avalanche organization. Historic accomplishments may still catch teammates off guard, but Makar’s excellence itself no longer does.
Kadri then asked who the other finalists were, learning that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and Buffalo Sabres star Rasmus Dahlin rounded out the field.
“Obviously Cale deserves to be in that conversation,” he continued. “His consistency is what I'm most impressed with. This guy does it every single night; he prepares himself well, mentally tough, incredible player, it's an absolute pleasure to be out there with him.”
That word — consistency — kept surfacing throughout the afternoon.
Not just because of the points or highlight-reel plays, but because Makar’s standard never seems to fluctuate. The habits remain the same. The preparation remains the same. The impact remains the same.
For teammates, that’s what separates superstars from truly rare players.
More Than Just Talent
Martin Necas, who joined Colorado last season following a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes, admitted that seeing Makar up close every day gave him an entirely different appreciation for just how special he is.
“Everybody knows how good he is on the ice,” he explained. “When I came here, it was pretty special to see him on the ice being on the same team. The other part is off the ice. He's a great guy. Great friend. And I don't think it's a shocker he got nominated.”
That balance — elite player, grounded personality — has become a recurring theme whenever teammates discuss Makar.
There’s no manufactured superstar aura around him. No ego. No theatrics.
Just relentless excellence and a work ethic that quietly sets the tone inside the room.
Ross Colton pointed directly to that side of Makar when discussing why younger players naturally gravitate toward his example.
“He's a special player,” the 2021 Stanley Cup champion said. “He's obviously the best in the world for a reason. I feel like I've said this before, but the stuff he does off the ice, and after practice, before practice. It just goes a long way. For guys like me, you see the extra work and reps that he's putting in, they just be a sponge like that. So if he's doing it, then I feel like everybody should be doing it.”
That may ultimately be one of the strongest indicators of Makar’s influence within the organization.
The points matter. The trophies matter. The history matters.
But the culture-setting habits? Those may matter just as much.
Bednar Sees The Complete Picture
And perhaps nobody understands the full scope of Makar’s value more than head coach Jared Bednar, who has coached him for his entire NHL career.
Bednar’s perspective went beyond offensive production or award recognition. Instead, he focused on the complete responsibility Makar carries every night — and why that matters in evaluating true greatness from the position.
“In this league now, you've got to put up a significant number of points to be nominated for the Norris. All the best offensive guys in the league automatically go to the top of the list. When you have a number one guy that is on power play, penalty kill, eats all the biggest minutes when you're trailing, when you're leading, and you're playing in all those situations, that's to me what a number one guy is and what the Norris is all about.
“So it's not necessarily, for me, just about the points, but it's about the way you defend, and how you keep the puck out of your net, I think, is equally as important, and he certainly does all of that for us, and he does it as consistent as anyone else in the league.”
That final point may be the clearest explanation for why Makar’s name is now attached to Orr’s.
Not because of one incredible season.
Not because of one unforgettable playoff run.
But because year after year, situation after situation, expectation after expectation, Makar continues to deliver at a level almost nobody else can sustain.
And for the Avalanche, that’s been the norm.