How Scott Wedgewood Went From Afterthought To Avalanche X-Factor Overnight

Scott Wedgewood’s steady rise from career backup to the Avalanche’s unexpected playoff anchor has transformed uncertainty in Colorado’s crease into one of the team’s quietest competitive advantages.
Scott Wedgewood has spent most of his NHL life trying to redefine what it means to be a backup goaltender. Not by rejecting the label outright, but by outlasting it—by staying in the League long enough, working through enough organizations and depth charts, that the word starts to lose its weight.
In Colorado, that slow burn of a career has finally bent toward something clearer.
The Avalanche entered the season with Mackenzie Blackwood projected as their starter, but an offseason surgery to repair a nagging lower-body injury changed the timeline. His recovery stretched longer than expected, and by the time the season opened, Colorado found itself leaning on Wedgewood far more heavily than originally planned.
There was uncertainty at first—some concern from fans about whether the net situation would hold for a contender with championship expectations.
But Wedgewood didn’t just stabilize the crease—he took ownership of it.
From Uncertainty To Ownership
What began as a temporary solution gradually hardened into something more permanent. The early worry faded, replaced by confidence. Then momentum. And eventually, something close to trust without qualification.
It reached a point where his play started to generate quiet external attention—not in a loud, campaigning sense, but in the way strong performances tend to leak into larger conversations.
At one stage, there was even a subtle undercurrent of support suggesting Wedgewood might be in the mix for Team Canada’s 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic roster, a reflection less of expectation and more of how far his game had traveled in perception.
But when that discussion ultimately moved on without him, it didn’t change his approach in the slightest. The response came the same way everything else in his season has.
“It would (motivate me) if it changed my mindset at all; it doesn’t,” Wedgewood said. “I come into each game trying to play for these guys. Team Canada’s going to do what Team Canada does; they’re going to watch, they’re going to have their people do their own due diligence.
“Each time I go out there, I play for my team; I’m playing for my own preparation and game plan.”
The response fit the pattern of his season perfectly—measured, grounded, and indifferent to noise. Just continuation.
The Night The Net Stopped Being A Question
Just more than a week ago, Wedgewood made his first Stanley Cup Playoff start for Colorado, the culmination of a season where opportunity and preparation finally aligned. Since then, he hasn’t looked like a placeholder at all.
He made 24 saves in a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, helping the Avalanche complete a four-game sweep of the Western Conference First Round. It was less a breakthrough than a confirmation: Colorado’s net was no longer a question. It was an answer.
“Long road and really cool,” Wedgewood told NHL.com. “Awesome to do it with this team, this group of guys, and the fan base. Everything’s been smooth sailing since I got here, and it’s really fun to play in the playoffs, that’s for sure.”
Composure As A Competitive Weapon
There is a quiet efficiency to his game that mirrors the way he speaks. Nothing excessive, nothing theatrical. He doesn’t so much steal games as he removes volatility from them. A rebound controlled, a screen navigated, a scramble ended without drama—his value is in how quickly chaos stops being chaos.
Through the first round, that steadiness produced elite results. Wedgewood enters the second round 4-0 with a 1.21 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage. The five goals he allowed across four games stand as one of the lowest totals by an Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques goaltender in a best-of-seven series, a statistical marker that quietly underscores just how contained Colorado’s defensive game has been with him behind it.
More than the numbers, though, it’s the feeling he’s created around the group.
Logan O’Connor, who scored in Game 1 of the series, didn’t hesitate when asked about what Wedgewood has brought to Colorado’s lineup.
“We have so much trust in him, and he’s super composed.”
O’Connor pointed to how quickly Wedgewood resets after chaotic sequences in front of him.
“Bad bounce, sticks with it. Makes a big save, forgets about it.”
He also highlighted the consistency in his mindset.
“He’s always just looking forward and thinking about the next play. Super positive all the time.”
And ultimately, he framed Wedgewood as the safety net behind Colorado’s aggressive style.
“We know that if we have breakdowns… he’s got our back throughout that.”
That trust has become the quiet contract of the Avalanche’s postseason: mistakes will happen, structure will break—but the response behind it remains unchanged.
From Journeyman To Backbone
For Wedgewood, the path here has been anything but linear. Five NHL organizations. Years as a backup. Stretches defined by waiting rather than starting. But in Colorado, he has stopped being defined by circumstance.
Now, he is defined by stability.
And as the Avalanche move deeper into the postseason, that may be the most valuable skill of all.