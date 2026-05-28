How Serious Is Cale Makar’s Injury? The Answer May Worry Avalanche Fans

A new report suggests Cale Makar's injury may be significant enough to create uncertainty about his readiness for the start of next season, adding another layer of concern to an already painful Avalanche offseason.
The embarrassment of being swept out of the Western Conference Final may not be the most damaging thing the Colorado Avalanche carry into the offseason.
For weeks, the focus has been on Colorado's inability to keep pace with the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, attention is shifting to something potentially more concerning: whether franchise cornerstone Cale Makar will be healthy when next season begins.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the injury that sidelined Makar for the first two games of the series against Vegas is serious enough that questions are already being asked about his availability for training camp and opening night.
“I’ve heard his injury is pretty significant,” Friedman said on his podcast. “And I know some people have been wondering, will he be ready for the start of next year? I guess we’ll find all that out, but I just don’t think that that’s the reason here. I think it’s more of an excuse than anything else.”
Friedman made it clear he doesn't believe Makar's injury was the deciding factor in the series. The Golden Knights were simply the better team.
Still, that doesn't make the injury any less concerning.
The Moment Everything Changed
The play itself hardly looked catastrophic.
Midway through the third period of Colorado's Game 5 matchup against the Minnesota Wild in the previous round, Makar tangled with Mats Zuccarello along the boards. Almost immediately, he grabbed at his right arm and headed down the tunnel.
The reaction raised eyebrows because Makar had already been visibly uncomfortable throughout the game, repeatedly reaching for the same area and speaking with trainers on the bench.
Although he returned later that night and continued playing through the postseason, it became increasingly obvious that he wasn't operating at full strength. Reports have since indicated the arm issue was compounded by a lingering hip injury, leaving one of hockey's most dominant players battling through multiple ailments during the most important stretch of the season.
The statistical drop-off reflected it.
After producing 79 points during the regular season, Makar finished the playoffs with just five points in 11 games. It matched the lowest postseason point total of his career, including seasons that ended in first-round exits.
More Questions Than Answers
The Avalanche entered the playoffs believing they had another legitimate shot at a Stanley Cup.
Instead, they were swept in four games, watched their stars struggle to generate offense, and exited with more uncertainty than momentum.
Now, the organization faces an offseason filled with difficult conversations.
Head coach Jared Bednar is entering the final year of his contract. The roster has clear areas that need improvement. And hanging over everything is the health of the player many consider the best defenseman in the world.
If Makar's recovery extends deeper into the summer than expected, it won't just affect his preparation. It could alter how Colorado approaches training camp, roster planning, and expectations for the start of the 2026-27 season.
For a franchise already searching for answers after a humiliating finish, the possibility of beginning next year without a fully healthy Makar would only make an uncomfortable offseason even more complicated.
Bednar said the organization expects to provide more detailed injury updates in the coming days following Colorado's Game 4 elimination.