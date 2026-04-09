How To Watch Flames Vs. Avalanche Live For Free

Fans can watch Flames vs. Avalanche for free on 9NEWS and KTVD with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m., using a digital antenna or select TV and streaming providers.
The Colorado Avalanche return to home ice Thursday night with more than just another regular season game on the schedule — and for fans in the Denver area, it’s one they can watch for free.
The Colorado Avalanche host the Calgary Flames as they continue to build toward the postseason, having already clinched both the Central Division title and the top seed in the Western Conference. Colorado is also closing in on the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the NHL team with the best regular-season record, which would secure home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.
This marks the second meeting between the clubs this season. The Avalanche dominated the previous matchup, earning a 9–2 win in Denver earlier this month.
How To Watch For Free
Fans in the Denver metro area can watch Thursday’s game over the air at no cost on 9NEWS (KUSA) and KTVD Channel 20. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
Viewers do not need a cable subscription to access the broadcast. A digital antenna is sufficient to receive the signal for both channels, making it accessible to households that have cut the cord.
For those using cable or satellite, 9NEWS (KUSA) is typically found on Channel 9 across providers such as Xfinity, Dish Network, and DirecTV, while KTVD is commonly available on Channel 20, depending on the service.
Streaming And Out-Of-Market Options
Local broadcasts of Avalanche games are also available through select streaming services that carry regional sports networks and local channels, including platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV, provided subscribers include local NBC affiliates in their package. In addition, in-market fans can access games through Altitude Sports & Entertainment, the team’s regional broadcast partner.
Out-of-market viewers can access Avalanche games through the league’s direct-to-consumer platform, which carries non-national broadcasts subject to blackout restrictions.
With playoff positioning already secured and the regular season winding down, Thursday’s matchup offers both a continuation of Colorado’s momentum and another opportunity for fans to tune in without a subscription.
While TV coverage will begin a little earlier, The Hockey News coverage will start at 7 p.m. on the dot. Be sure to follow me on X for live posts of all the action.