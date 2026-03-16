Ilya Solovyov’s First NHL Goal Remains a Special Memory From His Time in Denver

DENVER — Ilya Solovyov didn’t spend long in Denver, but his brief stint with the Colorado Avalanche still produced a moment he’ll remember for the rest of his career — the first NHL goal of his career.
The 25-year-old defenseman scored that milestone marker on Jan. 10 in a 4–0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. With 9:30 remaining in the second period, Solovyov accepted a rink wide pass from Parker Kelly, stepped into the play, and ripped a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past the goaltender. The celebration was instant and emotional as he leapt into the arms of teammate Brent Burns.
Even months later, the memory still resonates.
"It's good to score when we play at home," Solovyov told The Hockey News. "Yeah, it was a fun (moment), fun memory, so I'll try to (score some more) tonight."
Solovyov’s path to that moment in Denver was far from straightforward. The Belarusian defenseman was claimed off waivers by Colorado in October after spending most of the 2024–25 season with the Calgary Wranglers, the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames.
During that AHL campaign, Solovyov produced 28 points — six goals and 22 assists — tying for the team lead in goals among defensemen. He also appeared in five NHL games with Calgary, recording one assist.
But the move to Denver came with challenges beyond the ice, particularly for his family, who remained behind in Calgary while the logistics of another relocation were sorted out.
“I left my family back in Calgary for a bit. It’s been almost two weeks right now,” Solovyov said shortly after arriving in Colorado. “We have a house over there, so they’re not able to jump in right away. We have to clean everything; we have to call a moving company to pick up all the stuff. We’ve got a bed, a lot of kid stuff, so they’re not able to come right away. Now we’re trying to figure out everything else. The next day I’m flying to Colorado, and the day after that I’m skating by myself.”
Just 10 days after scoring his first NHL goal, Solovyov’s whirlwind season took another turn. Colorado traded him to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.
Given those circumstances, it was only natural to ask how his family has handled yet another move.
"It's maybe a little bit easier for me than for (my) family, especially my wife and son," he added. "Moving from Calgary to Denver, like you said, it was a little hard for them, but they try to manage it, and help me as much as they can."
On the ice, Solovyov appears to be settling in with his new club. In 16 games with Colorado, he recorded one goal and two assists for three points. Since joining Pittsburgh, however, his offensive production has already picked up. Through nine games with the Penguins, Solovyov has registered four assists — already surpassing his point total with the Avalanche, aside from the lone goal.
Now, he’ll have an opportunity to show his former team what they may have lost when the Penguins face the Avalanche tonight.
"I'm just trying to play solid, that's it. The last few games haven't been good for me, so I'll just try to (play better)."