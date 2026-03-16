Ilya Solovyov’s First NHL Goal Remains a Special Memory From His Time in Denver

“I left my family back in Calgary for a bit. It’s been almost two weeks right now,” Solovyov said shortly after arriving in Colorado. “We have a house over there, so they’re not able to jump in right away. We have to clean everything; we have to call a moving company to pick up all the stuff. We’ve got a bed, a lot of kid stuff, so they’re not able to come right away. Now we’re trying to figure out everything else. The next day I’m flying to Colorado, and the day after that I’m skating by myself.”