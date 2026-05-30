Inside The Tragic Death Of Claude Lemieux: New Claims Reveal A Deeply Personal “Injustice” He Never Let Go

On December 11, Lemieux attended the Panthers-Avalanche game at Ball arena where the organization honored its 1996 Stanley Cup-winning team, a group he played a key role on during his years in Denver. During the event, he briefly spoke with reporters and reflected on the evolution of the modern NHL, expressing appreciation for the league’s increased focus on player safety. He noted that today’s game was "cleaner” than during his playing days, when frequent on-ice fights and physical confrontations were a defining part of the sport.