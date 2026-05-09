Is Josh Manson Back? Avalanche Leave Clues With Key Roster Decision

Josh Manson’s potential return is beginning to reshape the Avalanche’s defensive outlook just as Colorado tightens its grip on the series against Minnesota.
Josh Manson’s potential return has quickly become one of the defining storylines of Colorado’s playoff run, arriving at a moment where the Avalanche are in control of the series but poised to get even tougher to play against on the blue line.
Manson Nears Return
Manson was on the ice for morning skate ahead of Game 3 at Grand Casino Arena, a strong indication he is trending toward a return after missing time with injury. In a series where Colorado has dictated much of the tempo, his presence would add another layer of structure, size, and playoff experience to an already confident group.
Head coach Jared Bednar addressed Manson’s status while explaining the corresponding roster decision involving Jack Ahcan.
“We feel good about it, that’s why Jack’s not here,” head coach Jared Bednar said when he was asked if Manson could return in Minnesota.
That confidence translated into a roster move that sent defenseman Jack Ahcan back to the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles. Ahcan had filled in admirably during Manson’s absence, but the decision reflects Colorado’s reality when fully healthy: established veterans reclaiming roles, and depth pieces shifting back to the AHL.
Ahcan had been one of the Eagles’ standout performers all season, producing a career-high 50 points in 61 games. He now rejoins a Colorado affiliate team in the middle of a strong playoff push, holding a 2–1 series lead over the Henderson Silver Knights in the Pacific Division Semifinals.
For Manson, 34, the timing of a potential return could hardly be more significant for a Colorado team already operating at a high level.
Blue Line Shift
A Stanley Cup champion with the Avalanche in 2022, Manson has remained a steady presence on the second pairing alongside Cale Makar and Devon Toews throughout the 2025–26 season. While not always flashy, his value has come through consistency, physicality, and defensive reliability.
He finished the regular season with 31 points in 79 games — his highest total since the 2017–18 campaign — along with 174 hits and 99 blocked shots, both ranking among the team’s leaders and reinforcing his identity as a heavy, stabilizing force on the back end.
Before his injury, Manson appeared briefly in Colorado’s opening-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, recording two assists, a block, and 10 hits across limited action before exiting early in Game 3 after just over five minutes of ice time.
Even without him, Colorado has overwhelmed opponents offensively, scoring 14 goals through the first two games against Minnesota. That production has carried over from a dominant regular season in which the Avalanche captured the Presidents’ Trophy and followed it with a first-round sweep of Los Angeles.
Now, with Manson potentially returning, Colorado adds not just another defenseman, but a layer of playoff-tested physicality and structure at a point in the series where games typically tighten — and where depth and experience begin to matter most.