Is Martin Nečas on Track to Become a 100-Point Scorer?

Martin Nečas has quietly put together one of the most productive seasons of his career, with the numbers now pointing toward a realistic push to the 100-point milestone.
Through 67 games, Nečas has recorded 34 goals and 54 assists for 88 points. That comes out to approximately 1.31 points per game, a rate that places him among the more productive forwards in the league this season. At that pace, he’s on track for roughly 40 goals, 64 assists, and around 103 points over a full 79-game pace. A standard NHL season is 82 games, though Nečas missed three games earlier while rehabbing a lower-body injury.
A few months ago, that kind of finish didn’t feel especially likely. That’s not a reflection of Nečas’s ability—he was already trending toward a career year—but reaching the 100-point mark was viewed as something that might come later in his career. Instead, he’s shortened that timeline and become a central part of Colorado’s offense.
The turnaround has become more noticeable since the Olympic break. Prior to that point, Colorado’s power play sat near the bottom of the league at around a 15% success rate. Since February 25, that unit has improved significantly, converting at roughly 23% and climbing in the league rankings.
Nečas has been a key contributor during that stretch. Over his last 15 games, he has posted 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points, helping drive both his individual totals and the effectiveness of the team’s power play.
More recently, he’s been especially productive, with three goals and four assists in his last three games. While that level of output won’t continue indefinitely, it reflects the kind of impact he can make when he’s generating offense consistently.
Performances like that are rare over an entire season, particularly in the modern NHL. For context, the last player to reach the 190-point plateau in a single season was Mario Lemieux, who recorded 85 goals and 114 assists for 199 points during the 1988–89 campaign—one of the most prolific seasons in league history.
At his current pace, Nečas remains firmly on track to reach the 100-point mark, which bodes well for Colorado’s Stanley Cup hopes.
For Nečas, one of the main critiques has been his playoff production, which hasn’t yet matched his regular-season output early in his career. With the postseason approaching, he now has an opportunity to address that narrative and make a stronger impression on a bigger stage.
The Colorado Avalanche (47–13–10) have an opportunity to extend their Central Division lead over the Dallas Stars to as many as nine points when they face the Winnipeg Jets (30–29–12) at Canada Life Centre. The Jets are led by Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor. Our coverage begins at 6 p.m. local time in Denver.