Is Martin Nečas on Track to Become a 100-Point Scorer?

Through 67 games, Nečas has recorded 34 goals and 54 assists for 88 points. That comes out to approximately 1.31 points per game, a rate that places him among the more productive forwards in the league this season. At that pace, he’s on track for roughly 40 goals, 64 assists, and around 103 points over a full 79-game pace. A standard NHL season is 82 games, though Nečas missed three games earlier while rehabbing a lower-body injury.