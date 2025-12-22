Is Samuel Girard On the Brink of a Trade?

The Colorado Avalanche have established themselves as one of the NHL’s top teams.

They are riding a five-game winning streak and boast a league-best 26-2-7 record through 35 games. But even with that success on the ice, the season is reaching a point where practical considerations start to matter more—when strong results are weighed against the careful, and sometimes difficult, business decisions teams have to make.

While the Avalanche have been undeniably dominant, some analysts have pointed out a potential vulnerability on the blue line in what has been dubbed “The Two Sams.” The third-pairing defensive duo of Samuel Girard and Sam Malinski does not bring the kind of physical presence or bone-crushing hits typically seen in postseason play. While penalties are called more frequently during the regular season, officiating tends to be somewhat more lenient in the playoffs. As the stakes rise, shots become harder, hits more punishing, and success often depends on defensemen who can not only absorb that physicality but respond in kind when necessary.

Solovyov Steps Up

Ilya Solovyov, claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames in October, was sent to the AHL’s Colorado Eagles for a conditioning assignment on December 12 and was recalled ahead of Sunday’s game in Minnesota, where the Avalanche defeated the Wild 5-1 at Grand Casino Arena.

Unlike Girard, Solovyov stands 6'3" and weighs approximately 208 pounds, compared with Girard, who is 5'10" and around 170 pounds. During the Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup run, Girard missed most of the postseason after being wrecked into the boards by then–St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev, which left him with a broken sternum and forced him to sit out the remainder of the playoffs.

The Avalanche will likely need the added strength on the back end. While Girard has been an impactful defenseman for Colorado for years, he has also been mentioned in trade discussions repeatedly. Sending Solovyov on a conditioning assignment suggests the team has a clear plan for him. The extra work he has put in at both the AHL level and with Avalanche skills coach Mark Popovic behind the scenes further indicates that Colorado is preparing him to take on a larger role.

Will the Avs Trade Girard?

It’s no secret that Jared Bednar is looking for a third-line center. Based on what we’re seeing with the defense, it seems the Avalanche want a multi-dimensional player in that role—not just someone with a quick shot, but also a significant physical presence. Colorado is clearly aiming to step things up.

After what happened in the first round last year against Dallas, and the team’s struggles to respond to the slew of penalties handed out, the Avalanche know they need players who can levy serious punishment when necessary.

Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen is a true behemoth. At 6'6" and 222 pounds, the 26-year-old former ninth overall pick from the 2017 NHL Draft would be a solid addition for Colorado. Last year, he ranked third on the Red Wings with 141 hits, and through 32 games this season, Rasmussen boasts a faceoff win percentage of 58.3—a career-high by a wide margin. He finished the 2022–23 season with a 51 percent success rate.

Acquiring Rasmussen, who carries a $3.2 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season, would give the Avalanche the third-line center they’ve been seeking. With Detroit in the market for a left-handed, puck-moving defenseman, 27-year-old Girard would be an ideal fit for the Red Wings’ system—assuming he approves the trade.

Girard is in the sixth year of his seven-year, $35 million deal. He carries a nine-team no-trade list, which isn’t public, so the Red Wings may or may not be on it. If they aren’t, the move would be a win-win for both teams.

With the arrival of Brent Burns, Girard’s ice time has decreased this season, but in Detroit, he would slot in as a top-four defenseman and help solidify the blue line. He’s a shutdown defender who can also contribute offensively from the backend. This season, he has one goal and six assists for seven points in 20 games, recording his first goal of the year on December 16 when the Avalanche defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-3.

While Rasmussen has been dominant in the faceoff circle, he could benefit from a change of scenery. If the Avalanche are smart, they might also include a mid-round pick to sweeten the deal.

Here’s a proposed trade scenario:

Red Wings acquire:

Samuel Girard

Avalanche acquire:

Michael Rasmussen

2026 third-round pick

What Happens Next

This trade would allow several things to fall into place. First and foremost, the Avalanche would secure their third-line center in Rasmussen. Ilya Solovyov could step into Girard’s spot, and unlike Girard, Malinski would likely remain in place. He’s been such a vital part of Colorado’s depth this season that he’s almost untouchable. The truth is, Colorado needs Malinski more than they need Girard.

In all honesty, the Avalanche have been looking to move on from Girard for some time, but nothing has really worked out. For example, Colorado attempted to get Ryan Lindgren to agree to an extension in the days leading up to July 1, but he ultimately signed with the Seattle Kraken.

This move would also allow Jack Drury to stay in the fourth-line center role and let Ross Colton return to the wing, where he’s most effective.

It’s always fun to dig through ideas like this, but Chris MacFarland is the genius behind these deals. Let’s let him work his magic.

