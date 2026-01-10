Ilya Solovyov Scores First Career NHL Goal Against Blue Jackets

DENVER — In his 28th career NHL game, Ilya Solovyov scored his first career NHL goal as a member of the Colorado Avalanche, a milestone moment years in the making.

The play developed moments after Columbus was turned aside by Avalanche goaltender Trent Miner. Veteran defenseman Brent Burns jump-started the transition by moving the puck to Victor Olofsson, who carried it cleanly through the neutral zone before dropping it back to Parker Kelly. Kelly lifted his head and spotted Solovyov streaking down the left wing. Solovyov took the pass in stride, walked it in, and snapped a wrist shot past Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzļikins to open his NHL scoring account.

The emotion was immediate and unmistakable. Seconds after the puck hit the back of the net, Solovyov thrust his fist into the air, kicked his right skate upward, and let out a jubilant scream before leaping into Burns’ arms. Teammates quickly surrounded him, with Jack Drury, Cale Makar, and others joining the celebration to congratulate their teammate on the long-awaited moment.

Even as we entered the locker room for the postgame session, Solovyov remained all smiles, still soaking in what was undoubtedly the greatest night of his professional career to that point.

Solovyov Overcomes Struggles

Solovyov’s journey to his first NHL goal has been anything but easy. The 25-year-old defenseman was claimed off waivers by the Avalanche from the Calgary Flames on October 3, but initially struggled to carve out a consistent role in Colorado’s lineup. He appeared in nine games before enduring a stretch of 18 consecutive games as a healthy scratch, eventually earning a conditioning stint with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

What stood out during that challenging stretch was Solovyov’s persistence. He remained committed to his development, frequently staying late after practices to work with Avalanche skills coach Mark Popovic. While he wasn’t drawing headlines or spotlight attention like some of the team’s star players, his dedication and work ethic never wavered.

Before joining the Avalanche, Solovyov spent the majority of the past four seasons in the AHL with Stockton and Calgary in the Flames’ system. Selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3 left-shot defenseman established himself as a reliable, two-way depth option. He recorded 69 points and a plus-33 rating in 229 AHL games and also gained NHL experience, appearing in 15 games with Calgary over the previous two seasons.

Now, Solovyov has reached a personal pinnacle: scoring a goal in the National Hockey League. It’s a moment that validates years of perseverance, patience, and hard work—and perhaps the first step toward turning this breakthrough into a long and productive NHL career.