Jack Hughes Leads American Charge Into Olympic Hockey Final

MILAN — There’s no longer any debate: the ultimate showdown in men’s Olympic hockey is set.
North America’s titans, the United States and Canada, will finally settle the score on the ice for the gold medal on Sunday.
Hours after Canada staged a thrilling comeback from a two-goal deficit to oust Finland and punch their ticket to Sunday’s gold medal game, the Americans made their own emphatic statement. Jack Hughes erupted for two goals, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was nearly flawless, stopping all but two shots as Team USA dominated Slovakia 6–2 in the second game of Friday night’s semifinals.
The Americans are chasing their first Olympic gold in men’s hockey since the legendary 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” a triumph that shocked the sports world. Since then, the U.S. has reached the gold-medal match twice, only to fall to Canada in Vancouver 2010 and Salt Lake City 2002. That could change Sunday.
While Canada has long held the edge in this storied rivalry, the Americans arrive in Milan with their most formidable roster ever assembled at the Olympics, brimming with NHL-caliber defensemen and anchored by a three-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender. They may lack Canada’s offensive firepower, but their precision, speed, and elite netminding could be enough to put them over the curb for the first time in more than four decades.
Dylan Larkin opened the game with two early shots on net, both stopped by Samuel Hlavaj. Slovakia responded nearly four minutes in when Adam Ruzicka fired the team’s first attempt, only to be denied by the U.S. goaltender.
On the next shift, Larkin struck first. A breakdown in Slovakia’s line change left the defense exposed, and he fired a crisp wrist shot past Hlavaj off a perfect feed from Werenski, giving the Americans an early lead. It was the second straight game in these Olympics that Larkin had opened the scoring.
About nine minutes in, Charlie McAvoy collided with Hlavaj, sending him sprawling onto his back. McAvoy was assessed a minor for goaltender interference, and the U.S. successfully killed the penalty. Brock Nelson retrieved a loose puck and set up Larkin for a dangerous one-timer, but Hlavaj made a spectacular save to keep Slovakia within striking distance.
Moments later, another minor—this time delay of game—gave Slovakia a second power play. The Americans turned the tables shortly after when Miloš Kelemen tripped Hughes, setting up their first man-advantage goal. Jack Eichel fed Thompson, who unleashed a quick one-timer to double the lead, 2–0.
Early tension flared when Martin Fehérváry flattened Brady Tkachuk after a whistle, earning a roughing penalty. The ensuing 4-on-4 situation, caused by Auston Matthews hooking, gave both teams a short-handed battle, with the Americans successfully killing 38 seconds of it.
Penalty trouble struck again when McAvoy was whistled for high-sticking. Slovakia failed to capitalize on consecutive power plays, and the U.S. held firm without allowing a single shot. Fehérváry returned for holding, but Hlavaj’s highlight-reel stops kept the score in check.
Then came the decisive flurry: the Americans struck twice in just 19 seconds. Jack Hughes weaved through defenders and fired a shot past the net, immediately followed by Eichel converting off another defensive breakdown. Hlavaj was pulled for Stanislav Škorvánek, a move that sparked debate on social media and in the broadcast booth—many felt the goaltender hadn’t deserved to be replaced. Hlavaj seemed to agree, slamming his gloves against the glass in frustration as he headed to the bench.
Discipline continued to be an issue for Slovakia. Oliver Okuliar was sent off for cross-checking, briefly pinning the Americans in their own zone—but Hellebuyck remained unshakable. Hughes capped the period with his second goal, converting a Werenski rebound from the doorstep to make it 4–0 heading into the final frame.
Thompson did not return after leaving the bench early due to a second-period injury, sidelined as a precaution.
Slovakia finally got on the board five minutes into the third. Juraj Slafkovský capitalized on a misplayed puck behind the net, firing a quick shot past Hellebuyck to make it 5–1.
Tkachuk went on a solo rush but was stopped on his first attempt. On the second breakaway, he converted with a backhand into the far side, extending the lead to 6–1.
Slovakia showed resilience late, with Pavol Regenda beating Hellebuyck glove-side to bring the deficit to 6–2, but with just over six minutes remaining, the outcome was all but decided. The Americans had stamped their ticket to a classic showdown with Canada in Sunday’s gold medal game.
But first, tempers flared between the Tkachuk brothers and Slovakia defenseman Erik Černák. Černák took exception to a hit by Matthew Tkachuk, and the two quickly engaged in a stick battle before locking eyes in a tense stare-down.
The skirmish escalated as Matthew landed a right hand to Černák’s face while officials tried to intervene. Černák fired back with a series of lefts, and Brady Tkachuk jumped in, throwing punches of his own.
The aftermath? Everyone involved was ejected, and Brady received a roughing penalty, giving Slovakia a brief man advantage. In the end, it didn’t matter—Team USA powered through and secured their spot in the gold medal game.
And for Colorado Avalanche fans, there's reason to celebrate as four players will be represented in the gold medal game. Brock Nelson will represent Team USA, and the trio of MacKinnon, Makar, and Devon Toews will don the colors of Canada. Who will you be rooting for?