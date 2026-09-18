Jared Bednar Has One Thing He Won’t Do With Brent Burns

Brent Burns isn't thinking about chasing Phil Kessel's NHL ironman record, but Jared Bednar has made it clear he won't be the coach who ends the Avalanche defenseman's historic streak.
At 41 years old, Brent Burns isn't chasing an NHL record.
He's not counting the games. He's not thinking about Phil Kessel's name sitting ahead of his on the all-time list. And he certainly isn't putting extra pressure on himself because 1,007 consecutive games is suddenly within reach of one of the most remarkable records in hockey.
Burns just wants to keep playing.
That has been his approach throughout a career that has now spanned 1,579 regular-season games, and it hasn't changed as his consecutive-games streak has climbed to 1,007. Only Kessel, with 1,064, has played more consecutive regular-season games in NHL history.
"I don't really think about it, to be honest," Burns told reporters at Avalanche training camp. "I think there's just too much that can happen. I never really worry about it."
For Burns, thinking about the streak would only make it more difficult to maintain.
"I think if you start thinking about that, shit will happen," Burns added. "So, yeah, I'm not really lying. I don't really think about it, to be honest."
His coach, however, has no problem thinking about it.
Jared Bednar knows exactly what Burns has accomplished, and he has no interest in being the person who brings the streak to an end.
"I guess my answer is like, I'm not going to be the guy that breaks that streak," Bednar said. "I got way too much respect for him, for what he's done in his career and for what he's doing for us on a daily basis."
That comment carries some history with it.
Mike Babcock infamously scratched Mike Modano late in the 2010-11 season, leaving the longtime Dallas Stars forward one game shy of reaching 1,500 regular-season appearances. Modano spent the vast majority of his Hall of Fame career in Dallas before finishing with the Detroit Red Wings, retiring after 1,499 games.
Bednar has no interest in being the coach who takes a historic milestone away from one of his players.
But for him, this isn't simply about protecting Burns' streak. The veteran defenseman continues to give the Avalanche plenty of reasons to keep his name in the lineup.
"I thought he had a great season," Bednar said via Avalanche beat reporter Jesse Montano. "He's an impact player in different areas every night for us. I love his presence in the locker room, like all the intangibles he brings too."
Burns showed that last season.
In his first year with Colorado, he played all 82 games and finished with 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points. His 12 goals were his most in a season since 2022-23, when he scored 18 times and finished with 61 points for the Carolina Hurricanes.
His career numbers remain remarkable. Burns has 945 points in 1,579 regular-season games, along with 81 points in 141 playoff appearances.
But at this stage of his career, simply being there every night is part of what makes Burns so valuable.
Bednar doesn't see any reason to start managing him differently now, either. He said Burns arrived at camp in excellent condition after spending the offseason preparing for another long season.
"I don't worry about his fatigue," Bednar said. "This is a guy, you look at the summer he had and the amount of time he spends on the ice preparing."
Burns, according to Bednar, came back ready to go.
"He came back in phenomenal condition," Bednar said. "He's in great condition, ready to start the season, getting ready to play every night."
That's the part of Burns' story that can get lost when the streak becomes the headline.
He's not playing because he wants to reach 1,064 games. He's playing because, at 41, he still loves being an NHL defenseman.
"I don't really care about it either, to be honest," Burns said. "It's not the thing that's driving you."
Maybe that's why the number has continued to climb.
Burns has never needed the streak to be his motivation. He has simply kept showing up, year after year, and has remained productive enough for his coaches to keep putting him on the ice.
Now he sits 57 games away from Kessel's record.
Whether he gets there will ultimately come down to health and everything else that comes with an NHL season. Burns isn't going to spend much time worrying about it.
Bednar, on the other hand, will be watching.
And if Burns keeps giving the Avalanche what he gave them last season, his coach has already made it clear he won't be the one to stop him.
"I'm hoping, knock on wood, that he can stay healthy and get it," Bednar said.