Jared Bednar Knows Exactly What Anton Forsberg Brings

Lake Erie held a 3–1 series lead over the Grand Rapids Griffins, but Game 5 unraveled. Joonas Korpisalo, who had carried much of the workload to that point, was pulled after allowing five goals on 30 shots. Down 5–1, Bednar turned back to Forsberg—not to rescue the game, but to stabilize it. Forsberg stopped five of the six shots he faced, but the damage had already been done in a 6–1 loss.