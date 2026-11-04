Jared Bednar Needs to Turn Up the Heat Before Avalanche's Season Gets Away From Them

Colorado Avalanche
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Russell LaBounty - Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty - Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2026 10:45 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 10:45 PM
Despite elite offensive firepower, Colorado’s defensive negligence reached a breaking point in Columbus. Jared Bednar is demanding immediate physicality and urgency before a porous backline sinks their season.
The biggest issue facing the Colorado Avalanche right now isn't a lack of offensive production. It's a lack of commitment to playing defense, and Jared Bednar isn't particularly interested in sugarcoating that anymore.
After Tuesday night's embarrassing 7-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Avalanche head coach sounded like someone who has watched the same problems surface one too many times. Colorado had won three straight games heading into the matchup, but whatever momentum the team had built disappeared almost immediately in Columbus.
And Bednar seems to be reaching a breaking point.
Speaking with Altitude Sports Radio, Bednar made it clear that he isn't concerned about the Avalanche's ability to score. Colorado has more than enough firepower, and its offensive numbers reflect that. The problem is happening at the other end of the ice, where a concerning lack of urgency, physicality, and engagement has become increasingly difficult to ignore.
"It's not (the offense). That's not my issue. It's the defending, but we have to get more committed on the defending side of it," Bednar said. "I trust in our offense. Like, I don't know if you look up our offense right now, I don't check it just before the road trip, where we stand, but it'll be top one, two, or three in the league. On the defending side, it wouldn't surprise me to see if we're in the bottom five."
Those are pretty blunt comments from a coach who has spent much of the early season trying to adjust his approach and get more out of this group.
Bednar also pointed to the team's lack of physicality and willingness to engage opposing players. It's not simply about being in the right position or making the occasional defensive play. Colorado needs to make life considerably more difficult for opponents, particularly around its own net.
The Columbus game was a pretty ugly example of what happens when that commitment disappears.
The Blue Jackets aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut this season, yet they managed to put seven goals past Colorado. They scored just 28 seconds into the game, repeatedly found themselves with too much room around the net, and took advantage of an Avalanche team that looked completely disconnected defensively.
Speaking with The Denver Gazette's Evan Rawal after the loss, Bednar was visibly frustrated and acknowledged that these performances are becoming too frequent.
"This game's showing up too much for me. There has to be a line. We're 20% through the season, so it's not a small window."
That's probably the most concerning part of this entire situation. Colorado is no longer dealing with a couple of isolated defensive miscues or the occasional bad night from its goaltender. These problems keep showing up, regardless of who's between the pipes or how well the offense is playing.
Bednar specifically mentioned the opening goal against Columbus and the team's inability to establish its checking game from the opening puck drop. He also referenced the two goals Colorado surrendered in a short stretch against Chicago, pointing out that those were situations the coaching staff had already addressed with the players.
In other words, these aren't necessarily mistakes the Avalanche haven't been warned about. They're mistakes that continue to happen anyway.
And that's where things could get interesting.
Bednar indicated earlier in the season that he wanted to take a different approach with his players, particularly when it came to working with younger guys and adjusting his coaching style. But there's only so much patience a head coach can have when the same issues keep resurfacing.
Bednar also needs to become more involved. It's one thing to say you're going to change your approach, but it's another when the results continue to look remarkably similar. That's not to say he hasn't made an effort to do things differently this season, but we're still seeing the same issues pop up, and at some point, something has to give.
If Bednar has already adjusted his approach to some degree, now might be the time to turn up the intensity. Nobody is expecting him to become John Tortorella or Mike Keane overnight, but someone needs to light a fire under this team. You can't look nearly unbeatable one night and completely out to lunch the next. That's not a sustainable way to operate, especially for a team with legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations and a championship window that isn't going to stay open forever.
The Avalanche have too much talent to be playing this inconsistently. They can score with just about anybody, but that doesn't mean much when opposing teams are practically being invited to the front of the net.
Bednar has made his concerns pretty clear. Now it's on the players to do something about them.
Because if Colorado doesn't start showing a little more pride in its defensive game, these occasional blowouts are going to keep looking a lot less occasional.
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