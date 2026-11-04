Jared Bednar Needs to Turn Up the Heat Before Avalanche's Season Gets Away From Them

"It's not (the offense). That's not my issue. It's the defending, but we have to get more committed on the defending side of it," Bednar said. "I trust in our offense. Like, I don't know if you look up our offense right now, I don't check it just before the road trip, where we stand, but it'll be top one, two, or three in the league. On the defending side, it wouldn't surprise me to see if we're in the bottom five."