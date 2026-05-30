Jared Bednar Rumors Intensify as Avalanche Remain Quiet

NHL insider David Pagnotta says the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers would be "very curious" about Jared Bednar if the Colorado Avalanche decide to make a coaching change.
Jared Bednar suddenly finds himself at the center of speculation, and if the Colorado Avalanche decide to make a change, half of Canada could be lining up to bring him home.
Silence From Colorado Continues
Bednar remains under contract with the Colorado Avalanche for one more season, yet his future has become one of the biggest unanswered questions of the NHL offseason.
Under normal circumstances, extending the longest-tenured coach in franchise history would feel like a formality. Bednar delivered a Stanley Cup championship in 2022, guided Colorado to a Presidents' Trophy this season, and has consistently kept the Avalanche among the league's elite contenders.
But playoff exits change the conversation.
Colorado entered the postseason with legitimate championship expectations before suffering a stunning sweep at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final. The manner of the defeat has fueled debate about whether the organization needs a new voice behind the bench.
As of Friday afternoon, the Avalanche had yet to publicly address Bednar's status. No season-ending media availability has been announced, and the organization continues to operate in silence.
That uncertainty has only intensified the speculation.
Canada Could Be Waiting
If Colorado ultimately decides to move on, Bednar likely wouldn't spend much time unemployed.
The veteran coach has built one of the strongest résumés in hockey over the last decade, making him an immediate target for teams searching for leadership and stability.
According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, two Canadian franchises are already worth watching.
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers would both be "very curious" if Bednar hit the market.
Pagnotta made those comments during an appearance on the "Morning Cuppa Hockey" podcast with Jonny Lazarus and Colby Cohen.
The timing is notable.
There is a reason the coaching carousel has slowed. The Maple Leafs and Oilers remain without permanent replacements, and the possibility of Bednar becoming available could be enough to keep both organizations from pulling the trigger on another candidate.
If the Avalanche do make the difficult choice to move on, Canada could very well attempt to bring one of the game's premier coaches back north of the border.
For now, however, all eyes remain on Colorado.
The longer the Avalanche stay quiet, the more people wonder whether Bednar's future is already being decided behind closed doors.
We'll see what happens next.