Jared Bednar’s Bill Belichick Comparison Raises Questions About Avalanche Accountability

“I have a lot of trust in our guys. Like, was it [Bill] Belichick that says, ‘we want self-motivated individuals’? I’ve been quoted before that I’m not here to motivate our team,” Bednar said. “That means I’m not going to do it on a daily basis. We’ve got a veteran group of guys that I’ve been with for 11 years. We should think and respond and have the same sort of view or a similar view of what’s going on with our team.”