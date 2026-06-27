Joe Sakic Reveals Avalanche's Next Offseason Priority After Flurry of Moves
Ryan O’Hara4hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 13:59featured
Joe Sakic says the Avalanche are still looking to add before training camp while explaining why Colorado believes Zachary L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov can help fill the gaps exposed during its playoff exit.
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