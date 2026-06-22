Joe Sakic’s Silence After The Avalanche’s Exit Is Aging Better Than Expected

Yet much of the conversation following Vegas’ sweep of Colorado in the Western Conference Final centered on the Avalanche’s injuries. And to be clear, they were real and they mattered. Several key players were clearly playing through issues, including Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen, Brent Burns, Sam Malinski, and Nathan MacKinnon, who took a puck to the knee in Game 3 and was noticeably limited afterward. However, he was held scoreless in the series, marking the first time in his playoff career that had happened in a postseason matchup.