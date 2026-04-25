Josh Manson Injury Raises Serious Questions

It’s a familiar playoff story in some ways for Colorado — next man up — but this one carries a little more weight. Manson isn’t just another defenseman in the rotation. He’s a key piece of the 2022 Stanley Cup team, a deadline pickup from Anaheim that year who quickly became one of the most respected, physical, and reliable presences on the back end. Over time, he’s also become a genuine fan favorite in Colorado — the kind of player teammates trust when games get heavy and messy.