Josh Manson Injury Raises Serious Questions

Josh Manson is unlikely to play in Game 4 after exiting Game 3 with an upper-body injury, leaving the Avalanche potentially without a key veteran defenseman as they push for a first-round sweep over the Kings.
The Colorado Avalanche may have to take a significant step forward in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings — without one of their most trusted veterans on the blue line.
Manson Status Uncertain As Avalanche Push For Sweep
Josh Manson is “unlikely” to suit up Sunday afternoon, according to head coach Jared Bednar, as Colorado pushes toward a potential Round 1 sweep.
Manson exited Game 3 with an upper-body injury, briefly returned in the second period, and for a moment tried to gut it out. But things didn’t settle. He was on the ice when the Kings tied the game 1-1, also took a penalty on the sequence, and eventually went back down the tunnel — this time for good — finishing the night with just 4:57 of ice time.
The Avalanche still found a way to win 4-2, moving one victory away from advancing to the second round.
A Veteran Presence The Avalanche Can’t Afford To Lose
It’s a familiar playoff story in some ways for Colorado — next man up — but this one carries a little more weight. Manson isn’t just another defenseman in the rotation. He’s a key piece of the 2022 Stanley Cup team, a deadline pickup from Anaheim that year who quickly became one of the most respected, physical, and reliable presences on the back end. Over time, he’s also become a genuine fan favorite in Colorado — the kind of player teammates trust when games get heavy and messy.
And he’s coming off one of the strongest regular seasons of his career.
The 34-year-old defenseman, a Hinsdale, Illinois native who grew up in Canada, posted five goals and 26 assists for 31 points across 79 games this season. Even more impressive, he finished with a +42 rating — a new career best — reflecting just how steady and impactful his game has been on a night-to-night basis.
If Manson can’t go in Game 4, Nick Blankenburg is expected to draw in as Colorado’s final defenseman. Acquired at the trade deadline, Blankenburg has been the odd man out lately simply because of how deep the Avalanche are on the blue line.
For Colorado, the hope is straightforward: handle business Sunday, close out the series, and give Manson time to recover before Round 2 — potentially against Dallas or Minnesota — begins.
At this stage of the year, nobody is close to 100 percent. The Avalanche know that better than most. But they also know what Manson brings when he’s in the lineup — and why they’d prefer to have him back sooner rather than later.