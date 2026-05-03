Josh Manson Out Or In? Avalanche Make Decision As Both Teams Deal With Injuries
Both the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild open their second-round series under a cloud of uncertainty, with Josh Manson ruled out for Game 1 while Minnesota also enters the matchup significantly shorthanded due to multiple key injuries.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild open their second-round series on Sunday night with both sides already managing significant lineup concerns, though it is Minnesota that appears to be absorbing the heavier early blow.
Avalanche Injury Update
Colorado will be without defenseman Josh Manson for Game 1 after head coach Jared Bednar ruled him out following morning skate. Manson, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, had been trending toward a return after skating for three consecutive days and even participating fully in practice. He also spent an extended conversation with Bednar afterward, but ultimately was not cleared to play.
"No, he's not going to go tonight," Bednar told The Athletic's Peter Baugh.
In his absence, Nick Blankenburg will remain in the lineup, stepping into the same role he filled during Game 4 of the first-round series against the Kings. Manson’s loss removes a key physical and defensive presence from Colorado’s blue line as the series begins.
"He's played good the time he's been with us. We got him for a reason. I like the way he moves; I like the way he moves the puck, he plays with a little bite.
"It's going to be a challenge for him tonight. The thing we'll miss with Manson is the size and strength, the physicality against their bottom-six, which is obviously huge. That's a challenge.
"He'll have to defend smartly and that's using your legs, using your stick. He's still got that grit and physical edge to his game, but he's got to be careful against bigger bodies tonight."
Wild Injury Situation
Minnesota’s concerns, however, run deeper and extend through the middle of their lineup and top defensive pairings.
Center Joel Eriksson Ek did not travel with the team to Colorado and has already been ruled out for the first two games of the series. The Wild’s top-line center sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of Game 6 against Dallas. While he briefly returned to that game, he has not practiced since.
“Hopeful for Game 3,” Hynes said.
Even before the injury, Minnesota faced a difficult matchup down the middle against Colorado’s depth, and Eriksson Ek’s absence only widens that gap. Head coach John Hynes is still weighing internal options to replace him, with Hunter Haight and Danila Yurov both in consideration for the opening-game lineup.
The Wild will also be without defenseman Jonas Brodin, a key top-four blueliner, who is sidelined with a lower-body injury of his own. Like Eriksson Ek, Brodin has been ruled out for the first two games of the series.
Game Outlook
With key contributors missing on both sides, Game 1 is set to open at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, with both teams forced to adjust early-series plans before the puck even drops.