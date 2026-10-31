Josh Manson's Injury Gives Noah Juulsen a Golden Opportunity in Colorado

Colorado Avalanche
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Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2026 6:55 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 6:55 PM
With Josh Manson sidelined for eight weeks, Noah Juulsen has an opportunity to show the Avalanche why his combination of physicality, mobility, and defensive reliability makes him more than just a seventh defenseman.
DENVER — The Avalanche have tried several different options to fill out their defensive depth over the last couple of seasons. They've had players who can skate, others who can move the puck, and some who bring plenty of size. Finding someone who can offer a little bit of everything, however, hasn't been quite as easy.
Noah Juulsen is exactly that.
With Josh Manson expected to miss approximately eight weeks with an ankle injury, Juulsen is getting an extended opportunity in Colorado. He’s appeared in eight games this season, but with Manson sidelined, he’ll have a chance to establish himself as a regular presence on the blue line.
The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the Avalanche this summer after spending last season with the Philadelphia Flyers. He recorded one goal and nine assists in 52 games, establishing himself as a dependable depth defenseman.
What makes Juulsen particularly interesting is his combination of physicality and mobility. He's a hard-nosed player who skates well, isn't afraid to finish a check, and can contribute on both sides of the puck. He's comfortable defending in his own zone and doesn't need to sacrifice his physical game to keep up with the pace of play.
That's something Colorado hasn't always had in its seventh defenseman.
Last season, the Avalanche rotated through Ilya Solovyov, Jack Ahcan, Nick Blankenburg, and occasionally Keaton Middleton while searching for a reliable seventh defenseman. None of the first three remain with the organization, leaving Colorado with a different group of options this season.
Each brought something different, but all had limitations. Solovyov struggled to find a fit within Colorado's system. Ahcan is an excellent skater, but his smaller frame can create challenges in physical matchups. Blankenburg offered puck-moving ability, although his defensive-zone decisions could be inconsistent. Middleton brings considerable size but doesn't have the foot speed to consistently match Colorado's preferred style.
Juulsen offers a different combination. He's mobile enough to handle Colorado's pace, physical enough to deal with bigger opponents, and responsible enough defensively to give head coach Jared Bednar another dependable option.
Bednar has been pleased with what he's seen so far. Speaking with The Hockey News, the Avalanche coach highlighted Juulsen's ability to limit opportunities against while contributing offensively when possible.
"His focus is chance, shot suppression, and chipping in wherever he can on the offensive side of it. He's done a great job of that so far this year," he stated following Saturday's morning skate. "I expect him to kind of pick up where he's left off and continue to help us try and win."
There's also something to be said about how Juulsen has handled a relatively limited role.
He's averaging just 10:38 of ice time per game, the lowest mark of his NHL career. Despite that, Bednar emphasized how important it is to have a seventh defenseman who's consistently involved with the group.
"He's been a really good fit for us. It's nice having the 7D. We've seen we've needed him already this year," Bednar continued. "It's good to have a guy that's around, has the feel for the team on an everyday basis, he's in all the meetings without having to call a guy up all the time when you need a seventh."
That says quite a bit about Juulsen's approach. Being the extra defenseman isn't always an easy assignment, but he's remained engaged, prepared, and involved with the team regardless of his playing time. He's also known for bringing plenty of energy into the locker room, something that doesn't necessarily show up on a stat sheet but matters over the course of a long season.
Juulsen has embraced his role, and now he has an opportunity to make it something more.
Replacing Manson's physical presence won't be easy, nor should Juulsen be expected to replicate everything the veteran brings. But Colorado needs somebody who can defend, skate, play with an edge, and be trusted when called upon.
Juulsen has already shown he can do that. Now he'll get a chance to prove it consistently.
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