Kadri Trade Fallout: 2028 First-Round Pick Moves Again In Blockbuster Deal

Tsyplakov arrives as a different kind of addition — a late-blooming, physical winger whose path to the NHL has been built through extended professional experience overseas and a rapid adjustment to North American play. Across 126 NHL games with the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils, he has posted 39 points, including 12 goals and 27 assists. After signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024, he quickly established himself as a regular in New York before being moved to New Jersey during the 2025-26 season, where he added 22 more appearances.