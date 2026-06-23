Kadri Trade Fallout: 2028 First-Round Pick Moves Again In Blockbuster Deal
The 2028 first-round pick originally sent by the Colorado Avalanche in the Nazem Kadri trade has been moved again, resurfacing in a major NHL blockbuster involving Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov.
The 2028 first-round pick the Colorado Avalanche sent to the Calgary Flames in the Nazem Kadri deal has already changed hands again.
In a notable summer move, the Flames have added former second-overall pick Simon Nemec along with winger Maxim Tsyplakov in a multi-piece trade with the New Jersey Devils, a deal that brings both immediate NHL help and longer-term upside while reshuffling a handful of future draft assets.
Heading the return for New Jersey is a package that includes a conditional 2027 first-round pick (VGK), a conditional 2028 first-round pick (COL), a 2026 second-round pick (NYR), and defenceman Etienne Morin. Both first-round selections are top-10 protected, softening the risk on Calgary’s end while still underlining the cost of acquiring two young, NHL-established players.
Nemec is the centerpiece of the move, a right-shot defenceman who was selected second overall by New Jersey in the 2022 NHL Draft and has already accumulated significant NHL experience at a young age. He appeared in 68 games during the 2025-26 season, finishing with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) and 26 penalty minutes, marking his most productive campaign to date. Since debuting in 2023-24, he has now reached 155 career NHL games, steadily expanding his role and offensive impact from the blue line.
On the international stage, Nemec has been a consistent presence for Slovakia. He suited up in all six games at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, collecting two assists as Slovakia finished just shy of the podium in fourth place. That followed a bronze-medal performance at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, giving him two Olympic appearances before turning 23.
His development track has been highlighted by standout performances at every level. Nemec captained Slovakia at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning tournament MVP honors after recording six points, and later set a record for most points by an 18-year-old defenceman at the 2022 IIHF World Championship with six points in eight games.
Tsyplakov arrives as a different kind of addition — a late-blooming, physical winger whose path to the NHL has been built through extended professional experience overseas and a rapid adjustment to North American play. Across 126 NHL games with the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils, he has posted 39 points, including 12 goals and 27 assists. After signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024, he quickly established himself as a regular in New York before being moved to New Jersey during the 2025-26 season, where he added 22 more appearances.
Prior to his NHL arrival, Tsyplakov spent parts of nine seasons in the KHL with Spartak Moscow, appearing in 327 games and recording 121 points, including 63 goals and 58 assists. His game is built around size, straight-line speed, and a direct, physical style that has translated effectively at the NHL level.
The 2028 first-round pick was one of several draft assets the Colorado Avalanche moved in recent seasons while pursuing a Stanley Cup. However, Colorado has begun to recoup some of that draft capital in smaller increments.
General manager Joe Sakic acquired two picks from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch: a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick originally belonging to Colorado.
The 2027 third-round selection returns to the Avalanche after previously being sent to Nashville in the Juuso Pärssinen trade. It was later included in a separate transaction during the 2025 trade deadline involving Ryan Lindgren.